Kim Zolciak Talks ‘RHOA’ Return As Andy Cohen Reveals Bethenny Frankel Is Begging To Be On ‘RHOA’

If Bethenny Frankel had her way, she would be on The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicking it with Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, and Kim Zolciak. On Sunday night, Andy Cohen, during the after-show portion of his talk show Watch What Happens Live, revealed that Bethenny, who currently stars on The Real Housewives of New York City, has repeatedly begged him to put her on the Atlanta show.

During the after-show, Andy held a Reddit Ask Me Anything session where he answered viewers’ question. One viewer asked him which two housewives he would swap shows for. Andy said that he would put Bethenny on the Atlanta show because she has been begging him to do so for a long time.

“Well I would put Bethenny in Atlanta because she’s been begging me for that, like begging me. All she wants is to go to Atlanta.”

When Kim, who was the featured guest last night alongside actress Gabourey Sidibe asked in shock why Bethenny wants to go to Atlanta, Andy revealed that Bethenny thinks that the Atlanta housewives are “ballers” and “real.”

“She thinks you guys are such ballers and she loves it and thinks it’s so real and and amazing.”

#NationalHonestyDay is a holiday I can get behind. Throwin' it back to classic #rhony A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Kim Zolciak, however, still looked in disbelief that Bethenny Frankel would actually want to be on with the Atlanta housewives.

Perhaps viewers will indeed see Kim sparring with Bethenny in Atlanta in a few months? Kim starred on the first five seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta before leaving during the middle of filming the fifth season. She then went on to star in her own spin-off focusing on her family, Don’t Be Tardy. In late April, Bravo announced that Don’t Be Tardyhas been renewed for a sixth season. Kim has also confirmed that she’s returning to Real Housewives for its season 10, not as a starring housewife but as a recurring one.

During Watch What Happens Live, Kim, who made a small appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 finale episode when she went to Sheree Whitfield’s Chateau Sheree party, expressed excitement over returning to the franchise.

“Well I’m not pregnant so I feel like that’s going to be great because when I’m pregnant I’m super-protective of, obviously, the baby so, um, that contributed to my exit. I actually really enjoyed going to Sheree’s.”

Kim explained that filming forces her to do things that she would probably never do on her own.

“Being on Housewives or even Don’t Be Tardy, you do things that you always dreamed of doing but you never, like, do just cause you’re so busy in life, so like, you know, ‘I wanna go to Italy’…I did [go]… so whatever it is, I feel like getting out of my house and away with filming with my family, which is the best job in the world, is a really great opportunity and I’d be stupid to pass it up. But not full-time because I do have a lot going on but it’s fun.”

Kim explained that she’s more ready now for the drama that will inevitably come from being on Real Housewives. Kim, who traded insults with Kenya Moore at Sheree’s housewarming party, also pretty much made it clear that she won’t be afraid of defending herself and going after those who criticize her on the upcoming season.

“And I’m a lot stronger than I was five years ago. I feel like Superwoman. I felt like beaten down at times. Like it was so hard and trying and after five years…I just feel like I’m super proud of me and my family, how successful, my incredible husband. I just feel really like I’m in a perfect place in my life and it’s like, you know, ‘What have you done in five years?’ You guys stripped me. They made fun of my wigs. They all wore them. I mean they just kinda. It was definitely very, very hard on me emotionally for many years.”

Always good to see you @bravoandy ???????? makeup @Josecorella Hair @nikitpressley A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 7, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

While Kim has confirmed her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, it remains to be seen whether NeNe Leakes will return as well. In late April, TMZ reported that NeNe is close to signing on for the upcoming season, as well as her own spin-off. But will Kim be excited for NeNe to return? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim, whose friendship with NeNe deteriorated during their seasons together, has admitted that her friendship with NeNe got better the day she left the show.

If NeNe Lekes does indeed return like Kim Zolciak, Bethenny Frankel, even if Andy Cohen makes it happen, may want to stay away from the Atlanta housewives unless she’s prepared to do battle with NeNe. As the Inquisitr reported, Bethenny last year, in a blog post about her fight with Sonja Morgan over her alcohol line, pointed out that many housewives, including NeNe, have tried to follow in her footsteps by creating an alcohol line, only to fail.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway]