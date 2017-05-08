Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy just shared a photo of his “girl” on Twitter.

Days after the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed Chris Lopez as the man behind her third pregnancy, Lopez took to Twitter where he posted a video clip of his adorable French bulldog.

In the video, Lopez kept his face out of the shot as his dog wiggled under his arm before spotting a blue container to play with.

“She’s so cute lol,” he wrote in a second post.

Although Chris Lopez didn’t reveal the name of his “girl,” several fans quickly took notice of the pup’s similarities to Kailyn Lowry’s dog, Penny, and even posted side-by-side photos of the animals.

@chris3zero2 Wait so is penny yours or kail’s? Did you get a dog together and now you have to share? pic.twitter.com/YW9LTDOcnv — cmoney (@christylynne_) May 4, 2017

In the days since Kailyn Lowry confirmed Lopez as her third child’s father, he has shared a couple of tweets that seem to be in reference to the news.

“I wanna vent but I know it aint safe,” Lopez told his followers on May 7.

“I knew I matured when I realized every situation doesn’t need a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame sh*t they do,” he later added.

Kailyn Lowry refused to address the identity of her baby’s daddy for the first couple of months after confirming her pregnancy but last week, after noticing a tweet from OK! Magazine about the topic, she finally confirmed who fathered her third child.

Throughout her refusal to comment on her baby’s daddy’s identity, Kailyn Lowry continuously hinted that Lopez was her mystery man. As OK! Magazine reported on May 5, Lowry nicknamed her unborn child “Baby Lo” and mentioned Lopez by name during a live Instagram session around the same time.

#TeenMom2 Kailyn Lowry Finally Confirms Chris Lopez as The Father of Her Third Baby! https://t.co/R3IilB2iw0 pic.twitter.com/DI7RjnnOYw — All About The Tea (@AllAboutDaTea) May 3, 2017

Kailyn Lowry shared her baby news with fans in a blog post in late February after weeks of rumors regarding her pregnancy.

“I am pregnant. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines,” she explained.

Although Kailyn Lowry attempted to conceal her pregnancy for the first few months, she ultimately confirmed the news after her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, congratulated her online.

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that while she previously claimed she did not want more children, she had changed her mind after dealing with unidentified health complications.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she wrote. “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

Kailyn Lowry experienced a miscarriage in late 2015 while married to former husband Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. She is also mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her past relationship with Jo Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her former partners, Marroquin and Rivera, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8. No word yet on whether Chris Lopez will be seen.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]