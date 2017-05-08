San Diego Police Shot And Killed 15-Year-Old Student Who Pointed A BB Gun At Them

A San Diego police officer fatally shot a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student on Saturday. The teenager pulled a BB gun from his waistband and then pointed the realistic-looking pistol at the California law enforcement officers.

A Torrey Pines High School student called a San Diego 911 dispatcher around 3:30 a.m. to request a welfare check on an unarmed boy in front of the high school, law enforcement officials said in a statement released after the fatal police shooting. The young man did not give his name to the 911 dispatcher, but the officers later determined the caller was indeed referring to himself, Fox News reports.

San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Holden said the 911 caller reported seeing a kid in from of the Carmel Valley school and thought police should check on him. When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot. As the officers got out of their patrol cars, the teen pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said.

Boy, 15, is shot dead by San Diego police after he pulled a BB gun from his waistband https://t.co/fXAQIBaio7 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 7, 2017

Due to the age of the young man shot and killed by the San Diego police officers, his name has not been released to the public. The images from the crime scene posted to social media appear to indicate the BB gun pointed at the officers was missing the orange tip, which would have immediately alerted them the handgun being pointed was merely a toy.

The San Diego police officers drew their guns when the 15-year-old student brandished his own gun. The officers ordered the Torrey Pines High School student to drop his weapon. Instead of complying with the order, the 15-year-old student reportedly walked toward one of the officers.

The California high school student was given another opportunity to comply with a second warning to drop the gun, but he again opted to ignore the command, according to San Diego police officials. The two officers at the scene then fired several times at the 15-year-old student, hitting him with multiple rounds.

Both officers attempted to perform first aid on the Torrey Pines High School student and called for paramedics. The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Teenage boy killed by San Diego police after pointing a BB gun at officers called 911 moments earlier https://t.co/sdslixUXklpic.twitter.com/z5b2sbUa7C — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 8, 2017

It was not until after the shooting and performing first aid that the San Diego police officers realized the 15-year-old student had been pointing only a BB gun at them.

“Our hearts go out to the student, his family and his friends,” San Diego Union High School District Superintendent Eric Dill said in a statement after the fatal police shooting. “I know this is difficult, but we ask that you please refrain from conjecture or spreading rumors. This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn.”

School administrators called in a crisis response team to help students, staff, and parents deal with the emotional toll of the shooting. Counselors were made available at all school buildings within the district for those who wanted a place to “mourn and process this tragedy,” the superintendent’s message also said.

San Diego police kill 15-year-old who pointed a BB gun at officers, apparently enlisting them in his suicide plot https://t.co/CIrCWf0ywspic.twitter.com/vgoX2mhI21 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 7, 2017

Both of the San Diego police officers involved in the fatal shooting of the 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student were wearing body cameras. Law enforcement officials will be able to review how the tragic incident unfolded during their investigation, the Los Angeles Times reports.

[Featured Image by Patagape/Shutterstock]