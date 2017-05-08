Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Picture Perfect With Her Boys, Is He Finally Ready To Propose?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is hotter than ever. The pair took the family ice skating over the weekend and looked like the happiest couple in Hollywood. Is Shelton finally ready to pop the big question?

Radar Online released photos from the family outing, which took place at the Iceland Ice Skating Center in Van Nuys. Stefani brought along her youngest two sons, Zuma and Apollo, while Kingston skipped out on the fun. The No Doubt alum wore a casual white tank for the outing, complete with jeans and sneakers. Shelton rocked his usual country attire with a black shirt and blue jeans.

According to ET Online, the outing comes after Stefani ruptured her eardrum on a flight to Las Vegas. The pop star was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the incident, where doctors told her to take a break from singing and flying until the eardrum repaired itself. She has made a lot of progress over the past few days and is expected to make a full recovery.

Stefani didn’t show any signs of her ailment during the ice skating adventure. Instead, she and Shelton appeared closer than ever as they made their way to and from the ice rink. Shelton has also bonded well with Stefani’s three boys, whom she had during her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

It’s almost been two years since Shelton and Stefani went through their respective divorces. Shelton parted ways with Miranda Lambert in 2015, months before Stefani’s marriage fell apart. Lambert went on to date Anderson East and is reportedly set to get married this year. Will Shelton follow her lead and propose to Stefani?

Blake Shelton hasn’t said anything about his future plans with Stefani. Us Magazine reports that he does, however, understand why fans wonder about his romance with Stefani. After all, Stefani and Shelton make an unlikely couple.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me,” Shelton explained. “I don’t blame ’em.”

Shelton also talked about all the rumors surrounding his dating life. He hopes that things will quiet down in the near future and admits that they don’t read the headlines anymore.

“I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” he admitted. “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it. Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!”

There’s no telling if Shelton will pop the big question soon. The only thing that is certain is that his romance with the “Hollaback Girl” singer isn’t slowing down. According to In Touch Weekly, Shelton was recently caught checking out Stefani’s back end in an Instagram selfie.

“Is he gazing at your butt? Lol,” one fan asked, while another added, “wondering if he’s checking out the merchandise.”

Shelton and Stefani can’t seem to get enough of each other. Between their constant flirting on The Voice to their family outings, the two are clearly headed for a long-term relationship. In fact, an insider recently revealed that Shelton and Stefani are out of the honeymoon phase but aren’t looking to get hitched right away. Instead, they are apparently satisfied with being girlfriend and boyfriend and don’t want to walk down the aisle in the near future.

