‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals Postpartum Depression Is Scaring Her Off From Baby Number 3

Anyone who watches Teen Mom OG will know that Catelynn Lowell has struggled very badly with postpartum depression. The young mother had it so badly that at times, she found it impossible to get out of bed. The depression and anxiety got so bad that after a while, she sought help at a rehab center, with the full support of her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

However, the postpartum depression is still taking a toll on their lives. Tyler recently revealed in an episode of Teen Mom OG that he wanted a boy by “next year,” though Catelynn was a lot more tentative and hesitant to get pregnant due to all of the issues she faced after giving birth to their daughter, Novalee Reign.

Catelynn Lowell has been extremely candid about her battle with postpartum depression, and took to Twitter today to express her apprehension over expanding her family.

“It’s so stupid that postpartum can scare you away from one of the most beautiful things in life…” she wrote.

25-year-old Catelynn Lowell has faced marital issues with husband, Tyler, due to her postpartum depression. Tyler recently revealed that he also suffers from depression and it has been very rough for him to try and take care of Catelynn and himself at the same time.

Catelynn Lowell and husband, Tyler, received backlash recently for a fake sonogram photo after the pair discussed online that they were ready for a new baby. But it looks like although Catelynn wants to expand her family as much as Tyler does, she doesn’t want to take the risk of suffering from postpartum depression.

One fan, however, assured Catelynn via Twitter that sometimes postpartum depression can occur with only one child, and that she had three children and only suffered with one.

Catelynn Lowell opened up to People about her struggle.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly. Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next. With Nova, I thought it was severe because I struggled with anxiety already and panic attacks and depression. So that is definitely the thing that scares me the most. I want to have a big family and have a lot of kids, but it’s scary. It’s definitely scary. People used to dog on me bad, but I don’t think people understood the fact that my panic attacks are paralytic panic attacks, which is where I can not think, I can not function or move or hear any noises. I just sit in a ball and cry. It’s weird, but I cannot function. So how am I going to be able to take care of a newborn when I can’t take care of myself during those moments? It sucked and I felt guilty for a really long time. But now, two years up the road, I’m like, ‘Don’t feel guilty. You took the time to get the help you needed and now you’re more educated, so when you do have another one you know what to do,'”she said.

Many Teen Mom OG fans have labeled Catelynn lazy for being unable to get out of bed and have sided with her husband, Tyler, who sometimes feels like her depression and anxiety hold him back.

Currently, the pair are very much together, though Teen Mom OG teasers hint that there may be trouble in paradise as the season moves forward. They are the only original couple from the franchise to be together from the birth of their baby as teenagers to present day, and it hasn’t been easy going for either one of them.

