WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Injured Again During Match In England – Speaks On Severity Of Injury

Just like in other sports, there are some superstars in professional wrestling who are injury-prone and always appear to end up on the mend. Seth Rollins has had to deal with a number of setbacks that have had him miss lots of time in the ring and the same could be said for Kevin Nash years ago. Now, there is a Monday Night Raw superstar who suffered another injury over the weekend and Emma isn’t sure how serious it is just yet.

Emma’s career has been a bit of a roller coaster since signing with WWE back in 2011, but the injuries have really made it hard for her to gain any momentum. Now, she is dealing with yet another one that fans are hoping isn’t going to be serious.

WWE is currently overseas and did a number of shows in England this weekend with the Monday Night Raw roster in Liverpool, England on Sunday. A big six-woman tag team match had six of the best women’s superstars going all out, but it had to be stopped early, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

Bayley teamed with Sasha Banks and Mickie James as the babyface team and they were taking on the heel team of Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma. The match was barely underway before it had to be stopped due to the injury suffered by Emma.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that she took a bump in the corner from Sasha Banks before the match was stopped. Fans in attendance said she looked to be in “serious pain” and that the injury happened to her shoulder.

The match ended suddenly and Emma was helped to the back by trainers where she was evaluated by medical staff. There was no official word from WWE and as of Monday afternoon, the severity of the injury wasn’t known.

Just a little unlucky???? Thanks for all the messages. Waiting to see what it is…???????????? — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 8, 2017

Monday Night Raw is taking place from The O2 London in London, England tonight, and it is unlikely if Emma will be in action. Depending on how serious her injury actually is or isn’t, WWE will probably not want her back in the ring less than 24 hours after it happened.

It has been a rough couple of years for Emma who appeared to be in a prime spot for a huge push when she was going to become “Emmalina” on Raw. After months and months of hype and promotional material, the angle was dropped just as quickly as it was introduced.

The Emmalina gimmick was due to be her huge return angle after suffering a back injury in May of last year. The injury was so severe that it required surgery and actually kept her off of WWE television and out of the ring until February of this year.

With the changes made to the women’s rosters on Raw and SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up, it was open for all superstars to move up and compete for a title. Now, Emma could miss time yet again just as things were getting interesting.

The only hope is that her injury isn’t seen as serious by doctors and that she won’t miss much time.

Right now, the hope is that Emma is going to be alright and there her injury isn’t serious. She missed almost all of last year after receiving a pretty good push on WWE television and now, she has only been back for a short time. After the debacle that was the transformation into Emmalina, it looked as if she was going to be put back into the storylines on Monday Night Raw and fans really hope that this was just an “unlucky” break.

[Featured Image by WWE]