WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Exposed! Was His Bleeding On ‘Payback’ Fake?

We all know that there are some parts of wrestling that are fake. Not all of it, of course, but just enough to keep the story line going. And the latest WWE rumors suggest that there was something that happened during Payback that was, as they call it, kayfabe. Specifically, during the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, there has been some suggestion — however tangential — that the “bleeding internally” (when Roman Reigns spit out blood during the match) was part of a kayfabe story line. Since only one outlet, so far, has stated this as fact, you can take it with a grain of salt until further outlets confirm it, but it’s still worth exploring.

According to the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda, when the WWE brass plans bloodshed, it’s usually well-planned and coordinated. The sole exception, as of late, has been with Brock Lesnar matches (and most of them aren’t deliberate, according to the outlet).

This, then, suggests that Roman Reigns’ bleeding mouth was all an act as well.

“Our first reaction after seeing the blood is in line with this rumour. With everything Reigns and Strowman have thrown at each other, we weren’t surprised to see blood enter the equation. The use of blood is so rare in WWE nowadays, any match with blood is instantly elevated to a certain degree just because we get a glimpse of crimson.”

This bit of news certainly isn’t welcome, considering that the latest WWE rumors from The Sun suggest that Reigns is in the middle of a backlash right now.

The origin of this backlash comes from the photos posted by Titus O’Neil last week, featuring many of the Monday Night Raw lineup chilling out in Rome, Italy.

In those pictures, a very different looking Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns were seen horsing around and having a good time with themselves.

Naturally, this caused fans to scream “fake!”

“WWE is in Italy for their European tour and some of their stars took a trip around the ancient ruins to let off steam. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Titus O’Neil, Heath Slater and Curtis Axel all visited the Colosseum on Tuesday. And O’Neil crazily shared images among his followers that sparked fury among die-hard WWE fans and were swiftly deleted.”

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from WrestleZone, tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will show a very different direction for the superstars. Under the direction of Kurt Angle, Monday Night Raw is getting rather exciting. In addition to taping live from London’s O2 Arena, the episode will feature a number of must-watch matches.

But how with Angle deal with Reigns and Strowman?

“Both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman bear the wounds of battle following their brutal clash at WWE Payback, where The Monster Among Men defeated The Big Dog and continued the brutality in the locker room area. Both rivals were noticeably absent last Monday, and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has assured the WWE Universe that he is working with medical personnel and WWE officials on a proper course of action for Reigns and Strowman moving forward. What does their future hold?”

Wrestling fans, now it’s your turn to sound off. What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Roman Reigns was faking his injuries?

