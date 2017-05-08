‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chandler Massey Returning, Alison Sweeney Reacts To Old Will Coming Back

Days Of Our Lives fans have said goodbye to a lot of characters. One of those includes Will Horton, who died by the hands of murderous Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). At the time of Will’s death, Guy Wilson played the role. However, his predecessor, Chandler Massey, is the one returning to the NBC soap opera. Find out what Alison Sweeney had to say about Massey coming back to Salem.

Possible DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the long-running series.

Chandler Massey began playing the role of Will Horton in 2010. In June 2013, the actor announced he was leaving the soap opera at the end of his contract. After his exit from Days Of Our Lives, Guy Wilson took over until Will was killed by Ben. It was a sad moment for both characters and fans. It will be interesting to see how the writers plan to bring back yet another dead character.

Based on what Massey told Entertainment Weekly, it sounds like Will Horton is actually returning and it won’t be a flashback or a ghostly vision, like with Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

“I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem! I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have planned. You won’t want to miss it!”

Alison Sweeney, who is returning as Sami Brady on Days Of Our Lives, spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Chandler’s return.

“I’m so excited to work with Chandler again. It will be fun to see what they have in store for our characters.”

The official Facebook page for the NBC soap opera also shared the news. Everyone seems excited about Will Horton’s return to Salem. If he is brought back from the dead, how will this affect Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Sean Christopher)?

After Will’s death, Sonny had a difficult time and ended up going out of the country to deal with a French club. The position was offered to him by Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Since Sonny’s return, he has fought his feelings for Paul. When Will was alive, there was a lot of tension between the three characters. As fans may recall, Will interviewed Paul for an article he was writing. It turned out that Paul was a man from Sonny’s past and it turned into a messy love triangle.

Fans will begin seeing Will again in September. This is around the same time that Sami Brady will return to Salem. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alison Sweeney teased that Sami’s return will be filled with scandals and secrets. Perhaps one of these has to do with her son, Will Horton? The actress was interested in coming back, but only if the timing and storylines were right. With her return, and now Chandler Massey coming back too, what will fans see from these characters? How will the rest of Salem react if Will turns out to be alive?

Other good news for Days Of Our Lives fans has to do with another fan-favorite character. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) might be sticking around Salem a little longer than she originally anticipated. Also, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) should be making some more appearances soon.

What do you think of Chandler Massey reprising the role of Will Horton? What do you think is going to happen with his character? What can fans expect from him and Sami Brady when they pounce back into Salem? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

