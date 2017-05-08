‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry; Pregnant And In Bed With A Man Who Isn’t Her Baby Daddy

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has been in the spotlight a lot recently, mostly due to the fact that she tried to keep the identity of her third baby daddy hidden for so long. However, the star is back in the spotlight after attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards where she Snapchatted a photo of herself in bed with a shirtless man, who isn’t the father of her baby.

Kailyn Lowry has admitted that she is totally single, and has even tweeted she was meant to be that way recently. So who was the guy she was caught in bed with?

According to an insider close to Kail, the man isn’t someone she is romantically involved with, and is just her friend, DJ.

“They were just hanging out. She was in bed because her feet were so swollen. DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her, Amber [Portwood] and Matt [Baier] when he was done,” they said.

Kailyn Lowry and Teen Mom co-star Amber Portwood, hung out at the MTV movie awards at the event and in their hotel rooms. Noticeably absent was co-star Farrah Abraham, who was also at the event. Likely, the pair skipped a conversation with her.

Both Kail and DJ retweeted a tweet from an account called “Almighty Pooch,” who said, “Get that hate out of your blood, folks,” likely referring to the rumors coming out of the pair in bed together.

Ready for the @mtv movie awards with my babe @realamberlportwood1__ thanks to @truevirtue_beck and @jonesn2hair for my hair and makeup and @sewtrendyaccessories for this incredible dress! ❤️ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 7, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Rumors swirled recently that Kailyn Lowry was back together with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, after he was caught on her Snapchat several times. However, the pair revealed that they are just co-parenting and Javi says he has no intention on having a relationship with Kailyn’s third child. While he does share a close relationship with her eldest son, Isaac, 7, who is her son from a previous relationship, he still says he and the new baby will not be close, no matter what.

It has also been rumored that the pair have planned a trip to Disney World together with the boys, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry, sick of all of the media hype, revealed her baby daddy’s identity. Many suspected that he was her friend from Delaware State University, Chris Lopez, and it turns out they were right. After speculation that Kailyn Lowry actually wasn’t sure who the father was, she took to social media to set the record straight.

Kailyn Lowry has previously stated that she is looking forward to being surprised by the gender of the new baby and that she won’t know until he or she is born. She has painted the nursery a neutral grey, but knows that it looks a little bit masculine, as she says boys are all she knows.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

The soon-to-be mom of three also recently graduated from Delaware State University and will celebrate her graduation ceremony on May 13. She posed for an adorable photoshoot with her cap and gown and two older sons. Although some haters have put her down for her accomplishment, she remains the only Teen Mom to earn a four-year degree.

Kailyn Lowry gushed about her graduation on her blog.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years. Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family,” she wrote.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]