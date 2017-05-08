‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah And Hilary Get Nasty, Sharon Discovers Scott’s Secret Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Mariah and Hilary’s fight gets nasty, while Sharon discovers Scott’s secret life and lies.

Hilary goes after Mariah.

Mariah and Hilary have been at each other’s throats for some time now. Monday’s episode (May 8) promises a major brawl between the two.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) were never friends but working together on GC Buzz is not proving to be a positive experience for them. They have tried to ruin each other’s careers before and their vicious fights have even pushed Devon (Bryton James) to divorce Hilary.

Now that Mariah has gone after Devon, Hilary is even more driven to hurt Mariah.

Next week on Y&R, it’s going to be one mother of a week. Mother’s Day just got a lot more scandalous! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Hilary sees Mariah having sex with Devon.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Mariah will try to steal Devon back after finding out about Hilary’s romantic date on Devon’s helicopter. She will break into his apartment but Devon will come back with Mariah and the two start having sex while she’s hiding.

Here’s a sneak peek at next week… Devon pursues Mariah! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Hilary is feeling shocked and disgusted. In a preview clip for Young and the Restless, Mariah says her life was “sad and pathetic before Devon showed me the world and blew my mind.”

Hilary will be beyond enraged because she obviously knows that Mariah slept with Devon. Mariah has also been indulging in all of the luxurious items that Hilary left behind in the apartment, like designer clothing.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary and Mariah may even get into a physical altercation in a “no-holds-barred catfight,” according to International Business Times.

The amazing @juliechencbs gives a FIRST LOOK at her guest appearance on Y&R! Hilary Curtis and Julie meet in LA May 17th. Don’t miss it! @mishaelmorgan #YR #repost A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 3, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, Devon and Neil (Kristoffer St. John) are still after Dina’s (Marla Adams) company Mergeron Enterprises. The father and son duo will feel like it is the right move for them to have a successful future in business together.

Sharon discovers Scott’s a secret agent.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers say that Scott’s (Daniel Hall) secret life will finally be exposed to some people in Genoa City and it will have some serious consequences, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Sharon (Sharon Case) will feel completely betrayed by Scott and vent her frustrations out to her latest potential love interest.

Young and the Restless viewers know that Scott has been posing as a journalist and working undercover as a government operative.

Scott’s aunt Christine (Lauralee Bell) was exposed as his go-between contact with whatever agency he is working for.

Next week, when jealousy strikes, a final decision must be made. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Young and the Restless spoilers claim that Scott will go undercover again in the near future.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST on CBS.

Happy Monday! This week, Hilary takes a walk on the wild side. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer / Stringer / Getty Images]