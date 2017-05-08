Phaedra Parks Breaks Her Silence After Shocking ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Reunion Show Bombshell

Finally, after watching the four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion show, viewers learned exactly what Phaedra Parks did that was so awful. Some wonder if Porsha Williams will ever forgive Phaedra for the lie she got caught up in regarding Kandi Burruss. Meanwhile, Phaedra apologized for her part in the prevailing RHOA Season 9 theme about how Kandi allegedly wanted to drug and rape Porsha.

Now, the reality star lawyer has spoken out in the wake of huge drama that went down last night through a post on Instagram. It looks like Phaedra Parks won’t be worrying herself any longer over the huge drama that went down on The Real Housewives of Atlanta beyond watching herself on the reunion show panel last night.

New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on May 8, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Now, Phaedra Parks has been sitting around knowing exactly what the RHOA drama was about for several weeks. Remember that the Season 9 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show was filmed back in March. Phaedra has had nearly two months to get over the bombshell that was dropped about her. However, her fans (and admittedly, those who weren’t ever her fans) are still trying to digest what happened last night.

For those who missed the shocking four-part Season 9 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show, the rumor that Kandi Burruss wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams was finally put to rest. It was during Part 4 that the spotlight turned on Phaedra Parks as the instigator when Porsha told everyone where she heard the chilling rumor.

It turns out that Phaedra Parks told Porsha Williams that she heard from Kandi Burruss’ mouth that she had planned to drug and rape Porsha. While on the RHOA reunion stage, Porsha said she asked Phaedra on two different occasions, one of them being just two days before the reunion show was taped, to verify that she heard the news from Kandi’s mouth and that Phaedra confirmed that was the case.

It turns out that it wasn’t the case. During the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 taping, Phaedra Parks tried to backpedal and claim that she heard the rumor second-hand. That’s when Porsha called Phaedra out for lying to her, and Kandi piggybacked off that, condemning Phaedra for making up such a horrible, damaging lie.

When you let go and let God… #Peace #MovingOn #BlessedNHighlyFavoredn *Love you #TeamPorsha thank you for all of your support ???? ???? A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on May 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Even during the RHOA reunion show, Andy Cohen called Phaedra out, saying, “You got caught in a megawatt lie. I don’t know that you’ve completely copped to it.”

Phaedra apologized again, saying that she was most worried about Porsha Williams.

She then said, “I’m sorry that it hurt Kandi as well.”

Based on the post that Phaedra Parks made just one day after RHOA fans saw what was so shocking about the drama of Season 9 and how it ended, it’s hard to even imagine that she feels remorseful. It also looks like Porsha Williams wasn’t kidding when she said she wasn’t sure if she could ever move past this.

This photo cracks me up for some reason. Thanks @erika_lapearl_mua ????@sewjodie ???????? @concealvirginhair for getting me together that day! & thanks @azzustudios ???? Caption this pic! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on May 8, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

So far, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks have not appeared on each others’ social media posts since the reunion show taping. Prior to that, Porsha and Phaedra, who had been called Frick and Frack throughout the season, spent so much time together that they often appeared on each others’ Instagram accounts.

Do you think that Phaedra Parks’ lie during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was so bad that she should be fired from the show? Is Bravo letting Phaedra take a fall when others have told just as many lies? Tell us where you stand in the latest RHOA drama in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Stringer/Getty Images]