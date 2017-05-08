Adam Levine can’t get enough of his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

Last week, as he filmed the ongoing live episodes of The Voice in Los Angeles, Adam Levine’s wife was forced to go solo to the Met Gala in New York City solo. That said, Levine made his presence known by giving the new mom a shoutout on Twitter after the show.

“Can anyone hook me up with [Behati Prinsloo]? BIG fan,” Adam Levine wrote along with a photo of his wife on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The photo, which featured a close-up of Prinsloo, was also shared by the model on her Instagram page along with several other photos from the event.

After walking the red carpet in a stunning white dress and Harry Winston jewelry, Prinsloo took to Instagram to share several photos from her night out, some of which featured her model friends, including Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls.

Adam Levine began dating Behati Prinsloo just one month after his two-year relationship with model Anne Vyalitsyna came to an end and in 2013, the couple briefly split. Then, months later, after Levine enjoyed a short-lived romance with Nina Adgal, he and Prinsloo got back together and became engaged.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since July 2014 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, in September 2016.

Following his wedding in Mexico years ago, Adam Levine spoke to Ryan Seacrest during an episode of his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, about married life and his future plans for a big family.

“I think it does change, but in a great way,” Adam Levine said of life as a married man, via Us Weekly. “You feel like a man or something, it’s weird… The relationship doesn’t change, but you feel slightly more masculine. I feel like from a man’s perspective … at the end of the day, if you’re with the right person, the guy is supposed to feel like, I think, a little bit more of a man.”

As for kids, Adam Levine told Seacrest he and Prinsloo were definitely planning for children.

“I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible. I don’t know when we’re going to do it. We can’t do it right now. I think it’s absolutely in the works for some future date,” he said.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo officially announced they were expecting with a couple of Instagram posts in March 2016 and in the months that followed, they continued to chronicle Prinsloo’s pregnancy online. They also confirmed their daughter’s September 2016 birth on the social media platform.

Weeks later, Adam Levine returned to On Air With Ryan Seacrest to discuss his new role as a father.

“I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know?” Levine joked to the new Live! host, via People Magazine. “I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, has also been vocal about her desire for a large family.

As Just Jared revealed to readers in early 2016, the model told The Lowdown‘s Diana Madison that she wants “like 10 kids” with her musician husband. However, when it comes to a second pregnancy, it is hard to say when Prinsloo will be ready to make firm plans for another child.

