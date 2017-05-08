Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Full Episodes Online Free And On Demand, No Log In Required [Video]

Saturday Night Live is closing out Season 42 with an all-star, celebrity lineup, and you can watch the show live, streaming online as well as full episodes on demand.

Chris Pine hosted on May 6 with LCD Soundsystem, and you can watch the full episode on demand below. Coming soon to NBC’s Saturday Night Live is Melissa McCarthy, who will return for her fifth SNL hosting gig on May 13. Joining her as musical guest will be HAIM. Following McCarthy’s hosting gig will be Dwayne Johnson, who also will host for his fifth time on May 20, 2017. The May 20, 2017, episode of Saturday Night Live will be the season finale. Joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be Katy Perry as musical guest. The SNL season finale will be Katy Perry’s third time on the long-running sketch comedy show.

You may watch the past three episodes of Saturday Night Live at Yahoo View here: Season 42, Episode 19 with Chris Pine, Season 42, Episode 18 with Jimmy Fallon, and Season 42 Episode 17 with Louis C.K.

VIDEOS: Chris Pine on Saturday Night Live https://t.co/wzy6qdolte pic.twitter.com/t4XyZsRykn — Wonder Woman Film (@WonderWSource) May 7, 2017

Jimmy Fallon hosted the first coast-to-coast live episode of Saturday Night Live on April 15, 2017. Saturday Night Live took an intermittent break and returned on May 6, 2017, with Chris Pine hosting another live episode. NBC plans the final two shows of the season to be simulcasted live on both the east and west coasts. You can watch the past three episodes of Saturday Night Live with hosts Chris Pine, Jimmy Fallon, and Louis C.K.

Saturday Night Live has enjoyed renewed success since President Trump’s election. Alec Baldwin has portrayed Donald Trump, Kate McKinnon has played Kellyanne Conway, and Melissa McCarthy has appeared as Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The political skits have repelled conservatives and Trump supporters while being embraced by those against the Trump presidency.

NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt released a statement via a press release regarding SNL’s renewed success.

“‘SNL’ — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zone. That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making ‘SNL’ one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

Watch Videos from Saturday Night Live May 6, 2017, Chris Pine Episode

Things started heating up on Morning Joe. ☕️???? #SNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on May 7, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Those who want to watch Saturday Night Live’s remaining episodes when they stream live will find that the show airs at 8:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. MT, 10:30 p.m. CT, and 11:30 p.m. ET. There are replays for both Mountain and Pacific time zones at 11:30 p.m. In addition to watching Saturday Night Live on TV, you can also watch the live stream via NBC. The NBC website allows those in certain areas to watch live streams online. You can access the NBC site to determine if the live stream is available in your area. You can always use your cable or satellite subscription to watch Saturday Night Live streaming online.

On the case! ???? #SNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on May 7, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Do you watch Saturday Night Live, and what do you think about the coast-to-coast live broadcasts? Are you in areas with the 11:30 replays, and if so, do you watch it live or at 11:30 p.m.? What are your views on the political aspect of many Saturday Night Live sketches? A close look at Saturday Night Live on social media shows that the response to these skits is always mixed. Some Trump supporters have stopped watching the show, while the political tone has attracted more anti-Trump viewers. Do you feel that Saturday Night Live crosses the line? Do you think their political sketches are appropriate?

Will you watch Saturday Night Live’s final two episodes this season? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions in the section below.

