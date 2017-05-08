‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles’ To Celebrate ‘8 Days Of The Undead’ At Launch, Price Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles promises the definitive Zombies experience for fans of Treyarch’s co-op saga. Activision and the developer shared release details for the DLC on Monday, such as a special launch event, price, and other details for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter.

Zombies Chronicles will be released to the PlayStation 4 first on May 16 for $29.99. This is a separate DLC pack that will require Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and it is not included in the game’s Season Pass, as noted on an Activision support page.

The Xbox One and PC will receive Zombies Chronicles approximately one month after the May 16 launch. An exact date has not been announced yet by Activision or Treyarch.

The new DLC will add about 12.2 GB of storage space to Black Ops 3. This brings the total space needed for the game and all of its expansions to around 75 GB.

So, what all is included in the Zombies Chronicles package? As previously revealed, there are 8 remastered Zombies maps from the following Treyarch developed games to go along with the maps released in Black Ops 3.

Three Maps from Call of Duty: World at War:

Nacht der Untoten

Verruckt

Shi No Numa

Four maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops:

Kino Der Toten

Ascension

Shangri-la

Moon

One map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2:

Origins

Plus, Activision has confirmed the following bonus content.

20 Vials of Liquid Divinium

2 All-New Whimsical GobbleGums

Exclusive Zombies Pack-A-Punch Weapon Camo

Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Dynamic System Theme for PlayStation 4 (exclusive pre-order incentive), featuring artwork by renowned artist

Additionally, the launch will come with an 8 Days of the Undead in-game event to celebrate the release of Zombies Chronicles to the PS4. All three platforms will receive double XP rewards, have new community challenges, and have the chance to earn various free content like a Zombies calling card, weapon camo, new GobbleGums, and a PS4 theme.

Presumably, a similar event will run at the time Zombies Chronicles lands on the Xbox One and PC, though Activision has not announced anything.

A Call of Duty livestream event today, May 8, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT will feature Treyarch Co-Studio Head Jason Blundell as a featured guest. The event can be watch from the official YouTube channel, Facebook Live and through the Live Event viewer in Black Ops 3 on the PS4.

Expect to see Blundell go into deeper detail about the graphical upgrades to the maps, which Blundell hopes will better represent Treyarch’s vision of Zombies. The Studio Co-head previously stated it be a chance for newcomers who may not have played the popular co-op mode until Black Ops 2 or Black Ops 3 to get a better understanding of the Zombies timeline.

“Call of Duty’s Zombies has earned a special place in our hearts through its deep, layered gameplay, imaginative storylines and its compelling waves of action, which spans multiple titles,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and General Manager of Call of Duty, Activision. “We’re excited to share with fans these incredible moments in one comprehensive offering, available together on current generation hardware.”

“Zombies Chronicles is really about the community that made Zombies what it has become today,” said Jason Blundell, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. “Together, we’ve been slaying the undead for nearly ten years, across different game consoles, and Zombies Chronicles is really about bringing all of those fans together. If you played these maps before on previous consoles, you’re getting a new, stunning and challenging experience – if it’s your first time, this is eight definitive experiences of our Zombies storyline, all in one place.”

[Featured Image by Treyarch / Activision]