Farrah Abraham is being accused of cultural appropriation after showing up to last night’s MTV Movie And TV Awards in a Bollywood-inspired gown.

Following her appearance on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday, Farrah Abraham faced allegations of being disrespectful but according to the Teen Mom OG star, she was doing culture a favor.

“[I] wanted to bring culture to the red carpet,” Farrah Abraham explained to TooFab on May 7, adding that she wasn’t worried “at all” about potential backlash online. “I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences.”

While many have felt Farrah Abraham’s outfit crossed a line, the reality star said her gown made her feel “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!”

As the controversy over Farrah Abraham’s outfit took center stage on Twitter, she didn’t seem to mind the backlash and ever re-tweeted a couple of posts about her alleged culture appropriation. She even re-posted a message from a Twitter account named “Lively” which labeled her “disgusting” for her outfit choice.

As fans may recall, Selena Gomez faced similar backlash in 2013 after she arrived to the MTV Movie Awards in a bindi.

“The bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance. It is also sometimes referred to as the third eye and the flame, and it is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol,” Rajan Zed, leader of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement at the time.

“It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed,” he continued, according to a report by the New York Daily News. “Selena should apologize and then she should get acquainted with the basics of world religions.”

While Farrah Abraham continues to be slammed on Twitter for her wardrobe decision at last night’s MTV Movie And TV Awards, she does have at least one person who is standing my her decision: Simon Saran.

“Nailed it! Looking good!” Saran wrote in the caption of a Twitter post on May 7, which included a photo of his on-again, off-again partner’s attire.

In other Farrah Abraham news, she and Simon Saran have been facing rumors of a possible engagement for the past few weeks and recently enjoyed a vacation in Key West with her daughter, eight-year-old Sophia Abraham. However, according to a report earlier this year, Abraham has dedicated herself to staying single.

“I honestly have just dedicated myself to being single for a while,” Farrah Abraham explained to OK! Magazine several weeks ago. “I think Simon and I are hopefully working towards bettering our friendship and having better communication in that way. I don’t feel I need a relationship right now and I think it’s good for both of us.”

“I think Simon always brings up the engagement and always brings up getting back together and those things,” she continued. “I, again, have just made the choice to stay single and focus my energy a bit differently. I think Simon has had enough of my time.”

Farrah Abraham previously made waves when she bought herself an engagement ring and made it clear that she was ready for Saran, who did not attend Sunday’s show, to propose. Then, after Saran failed to do so, the reality star and businesswoman vowed to move on from their relationship.

“If an engagement didn’t properly happen then so be it and I’ve just got to move on,” she added.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her family, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]