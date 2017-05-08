Jinger Duggar Unveils Instagram With Husband Jeremy Vuolo, Posts Photos Of Wedding Dress, Not Shorts Or Pants

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo unveiled their Instagram accounts this week! Six months after their wedding, it looks like Jill & Jessa: Counting On couple is finally comfortable enough to make their stamp on the social media world. This means that Jinger and Jeremy get to quell any fake accounts that were profiting off the fact that the couple did not have an Instagram presence.

Jeremy Vuolo made the official announcement on his Facebook account to make sure that all his fans know who to follow.

Like her sisters, Jill and Jessa, Jinger decided to wait until she got married to start her Instagram account. By waiting, she got to create her Instagram name with her husband’s surname, showing that she would like to further cement her identity as Jeremy’s lifetime partner.

There are currently six pictures on her Instagram feed, which is bound to grow as she documents her life in Texas with her husband. Two of them feature her in her wedding dress, four of them feature Jeremy and the other two is about her family.

To the surprise of her fans, she did not have any pictures of her wearing shorts or pants. But those wardrobe choices have become such a part of her that her fans have now begun to accept it as a part of her identity.

A fan wrote in the comments of one of Jinger’s Instagram photos that she is happy to see her branch out of her family.

“Living a normal life, away from it all, enjoying your new husband and a life style in pants, and shorts….love it,” debby420 wrote.

Jeremy Vuolo has more pictures than his wife. Considering that he was a soccer player before he started transitioning his role in the church, he certainly knows how to make his public presence known. The content in his feed mirror that of Jinger’s, showing her off in her wedding dress and selfies that express his love for her. He included some never-seen-before pictures on his Instagram, which is sure to increase the number of people following him.

mi amor A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on May 4, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Another thing that Jill & Jessa Counting On fans will get to see as Jinger and Jeremy start their new lives as Instagram users is the day-to-day lives of these people. So far, they have posted pictures of the places they visited, the food they eat and how they go about their day as newly married couple.

In fact, the fans have been noting Jinger’s photography skills as she continues to make updates on her Instagram. She took this picture of her husband against the setting sun and has gotten great feedback from her followers.

Windmills and Sunsets in Lovely Laredo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on May 5, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

“Great photo,” jonniebeth2 commented. “Would love to see more of your work!”

Another fan wrote, “Your a great photographer @jingervuolo that picture is amazing deserves a frame and to be put on a wall.”

As the drama surrounding her choice to wear pant and shorts more often, the fans are eager to hear more about her baby plans. Her sisters, Jill and Jessa, have gotten pregnant shocking soon after their wedding day and Jinger is set to follow the pattern as well.

The 23-year-old Duggar and her husband have expressed multiple times their interest in having a family guided by the will of God.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” her husband added. “They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

Until a baby comes along, Jinger and Jeremy will be able to put time into their budgeoning Instagram accounts!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]