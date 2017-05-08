Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Vs Kate And William’s First Public Kiss: Are Meghan And Harry Engaged Already?

The first public kiss is a huge step in any romance, but when one of the kissers is Prince Harry, the stakes are high and the whole world takes notice. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took another step in making their relationship official when Meghan showed up to watch Harry play polo.

Vanity Fair wrote that for a British royal couple, the “first polo-match outing together—that means… everything.” When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry added a kiss to the day, fans were ecstatic and immediately began telling Harry to pop the question.

Polo matches are often a place where the signs of a new romance are noticed. The sport of kings is a society event almost as much as it’s a sport, and most of the audience is there to check out what’s happening in the stands.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s public kiss only added to the excitement and rumors of an impending engagement announcement, but the moment Meghan Markle made her way to the royal box at Ascot Park, she joined a list of future princesses whose appearance at a polo game made royal watchers sit up and take notice.

Back in July of 1980, a young Lady Diana Spencer was spotted chatting with Prince Charles at a game. That was only a year before the unknown “pretty young girl” became Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton watched Prince William play in the early days of their romance and has continued to be a staunch supporter since their wedding. The Telegraph wrote that long before Camilla Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles were finally married in the aftermath of Diana’s tragic death, the two were “famously photographed” at a game.

That was a defining moment for Prince Charles, and although he left Camilla, she was his rumored mistress for decades and haunted his disastrous marriage to Diana.

Princess Diana and her lover, James Hewitt, let their guard down at a polo game, and the “first sign of an attraction” between the two was quickly reported by onlookers.

When Harry and Meghan kissed at Ascot Park, it was a clear message that things are very serious between the two, and the kiss was nearly as good as an engagement announcement.

For Kate Middleton and Prince William, romance followed a very different course. They were a lot younger, having met as students at the University of St. Andrews. They also took their time getting serious and even broke up for a brief period in 2007. The Telegraph put together a timeline of the couple’s road to the royal wedding in April of 2011 from the time the dating rumors first began in 2003.

It turns out that William waited years to kiss Kate in public. The first kiss for Kate and William happened on a skiing holiday in Klosters. Of course, the kiss that everyone got to see was their first kiss as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Meghan and Harry have only been dating for slightly less than a year and are way ahead of Kate and William’s timeline. The two were described as practically living together after Meghan spent several months with Prince Harry at his Kensington Palace home last winter.

Kate and William were roommates with two other friends during their university days but didn’t share a private home until June of 2010, seven years after they first dated. The more interesting thing about that date is that they were married less than a year later.

It took five years and a split from their first public kiss to their wedding day, but it was only a few months from moving in together to the day Kate walked up the aisle to marry Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan are well on their way now, and they’re going to add yet more fuel to the fire when Pippa Middleton’s wedding day rolls around. After months of conjecture that Meghan would not be on the guest list, Elle shared that Middleton has decided to allow Prince Harry to bring his girlfriend to her wedding ceremony as well as the reception.

Pippa Middleton’s change of heart amid reports of her infamous no-ring-no-bring policy has led to a fever of engagement speculation. There are a lot of signs pointing that way.

With Markle’s appearance in the royal box at the polo match, the kiss afterward, and the confirmation that she will join her prince at Pippa’s wedding, many royal watchers think that Meghan and Prince Harry are secretly engaged.

The rumor is that they haven’t said anything yet because Harry and Meghan don’t want to spoil Pippa Middleton’s wedding by announcing their plans ahead of time and taking the attention away from the bride.

