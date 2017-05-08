‘The 100’ Season 4 Kicks Off Netflix June Releases

Fans hoping to catch The 100 Season 4 on Netflix won’t have to wait too long. The show will kick off Netflix’s releases for June, thanks to the confirmed exclusive agreement between The CW Network and the streaming service. Here’s a look at all the dates you need to put in your diary for Season 4 of the dystopian future series.

The 100 Season 4 will wrap on May 25, 2017. This will be a usual one-hour episode in its normal Wednesday night slot, following the Arrow Season 5 finale. With the Netflix/The CW agreement last summer, that means there are just eight days from this point for the show to be aired in full on the streaming service. The date for that is officially June 1, 2017, according to Netflix Life—the same date as Arrow Season 5 coming to Netflix.

This is in the United States only. Canada already has The 100 on the service, according to What’s On Netflix. All episodes are released the next day on the streaming service, due to no channel in Canada airing the episode. Other countries may get the fourth season at some point, but the dates are to be confirmed due to licensing agreements.

The 100 Season 4 has focused on a darker storyline than previous years. After overcoming A.L.I.E, Clarke learned that the nuclear reactors around the world were disintegrating. There was little hope for the human race, and it soon became clear that only those with nightblood would survive the radiation sweeping the world.

T-minus 15 minutes #the100 #t100 Yes, I'm one of those people that believe we are still far from done from dealing with Alie pic.twitter.com/uvBF0zPnvt — Denise (@NVGhost005) February 2, 2017

As the only nightblood, the group had to get Luna to agree to allow them to take some blood from her. They needed to find a way to turn others into nightbloods to save the human race while finding somewhere to hide out for the next five years. Unfortunately, they learned that the six months they believed to have was really only two months.

They are now just days away from radiation covering Earth. Clarke and Jaha have had to make some difficult and scary choices in the hope of saving the human race, including allowing the 13 clans to battle out who will gain the chance to live in the bunker. However, Clarke and Jaha decided to steal the bunker for whom they believed should have it, meaning Skaikru are safe for now.

"we are equal. we are one clan" #the100

This moment!! Lincoln would be proud!! (edit by: dailythe100 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6EFamI46ia — Harry ???? (@elizascIarke) May 8, 2017

The 100 Season 5 has already been confirmed by The CW. It is the first show outside the Arrowverse to get a fifth season since The Vampire Diaries. So far, there is no date for the release of the season, but fans should expect a date sometime in 2018 for the premiere. It is highly likely that the network will stick to The 100 being a mid-season show, as it is when it does the best regarding views.

It is the only show outside the core fall shows confirmed for another season. There are questions surrounding four other CW shows, with iZombie Season 4 the only one most likely to survive. Fans are petitioning to keep The Originals on the air, although it may not do much good—it’s all about the live ratings and Twitter hashtags when the show is on the air.

As for The 100 Season 4, there are just three episodes left in the season. Fans currently don’t stand by Clarke, as she makes questionable choices time and time again. However, there are questions over whether Clarke is the one calling the shots right now or whether Jaha has taken over as leader once more, taking the weight off Clarke’s shoulders.

The 100 Season 4 continues on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW and will be available from June 1 on Netflix.

[Featured Image by The CW Network]