Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, were spotted together at last week’s Met Gala and soon, they could go public with their alleged romance.

According to a new report, ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is completely sold on the 21-year-old model and she reportedly feels the same.

Mayers “thinks [Kendall Jenner] is the full package — smart, beautiful, successful, and pretty chill. He’s crazy about her,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on May 7.

Meanwhile, the source added, “[Kendall Jenner] loves that he’s established in his career, has a life of his own, and a circle of friends that are very different to hers.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another in early 2016 when the rapper turned up at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show and proceeded to take photos with Jenner and her family.

Throughout 2016, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen together on and off but because Jenner was also linked to a couple of other men, including Harry Styles and Jordan Clarkson, no one knew for sure what was going on between them. Then, during the final months of the year, Jenner’s outings with Clarkson became less frequent as she and the rapper appeared to get more serious.

In addition to a visit to Paris, France, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen together in Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles before attending Monday’s Met Gala in the Big Apple.

Although Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend didn’t walk the red carpet together at the event, they were seen together inside and at one point, Jenner was photographed posing in between the rapper’s legs as her friend and fellow model, Bella Hadid, danced in front of her.

As for what’s in store for their future, the Hollywood Life report suggested Jenner and ASAP Rocky could soon go public with their rumored romance on the red carpet.

“[Kendall Jenner] and A$AP will be making red carpet appearances together in the future. They didn’t want to start out under the media glare, so they vowed to take it easy at first,” the insider said.

“There’s no gold digging or opportunism going on,” the source continued. “They have a really strong mutual respect for each other and their relationship is extremely healthy. Kendall and Rakim are really excited about building a future together, and they are in a really good place.”

Kendall Jenner has been infamously private with her personal life in the years since she and her family began starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and during an interview in 2015, she explained why.

“It’s not always easy, but I don’t know, I just like to keep my private life private,” Kendall Jenner said during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. “I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who’s a male, I’m not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person.”

“I try to keep things as private as I can, but when it comes to a point, it’s just not a big deal,” she added.

As Kendall Jenner continues to be spotted with ASAP Rocky, her other rumored flame, Jordan Clarkson, seems to have moved on with actress Bella Thorne, who he was spotted with in Los Angeles earlier this month.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]