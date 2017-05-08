‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Might Get Canceled As Jennifer Morrison Quits Series

Once Upon a Time Season 7 might get canceled as the series headliner Jennifer Morrison, who plays Emma Swan aka the Savior, has decided not to renew her contract. The actress took to Instagram to announce that it was time for her to move on and she would not be part of a potential Once Upon a Time Season 7.

Jennifer Morrison’s contract was up for renewal in the spring, and last month, some reports revealed that she was one of the four original cast members who was invited to negotiate new deals. Moreover, an unconfirmed report stated that the actress might return as a part-timer if ABC renewed Once Upon a Time Season 7. It meant that she would appear in a limited number of episodes in the potential new season. The actress has now put an end to all the unconfirmed reports and speculations.

On Monday, May 8, Jennifer Morrison uploaded a picture of herself to her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote that it was a “significant decision” time for her as her six-year Once Upon a Time contract was expiring. After careful consideration, she decided creatively and personally that it was time for her to move on. She mentioned that ABC and co-creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz had asked her to continue as a series regular.

However, if ABC renews Once Upon a Time for another season, Season 6’s finale may not be Jennifer Morrison’s final appearance on the series. The actress revealed in the caption that she has agreed to appear in one episode of the potential Once Upon a Time Season 7.

“If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME.”

Soon after Jennifer Morrison’s Instagram announcement, co-creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis released a statement to acknowledge the actress’ contribution to the fantasy-drama series, according to TV Line.

“The past six years of collaborating with Jennifer as Emma Swan have been truly magical. Watching her breathe life into Emma, she accomplished more than we could have dreamed possible – she gave life to a brand-new Disney Princess, filled with strength and intelligence and an incredible closet full of red leather jackets.”

They also said they would miss the actress and that she would always be part of Once Upon a Time and its heart and soul.

Along with Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla (Regina and Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold), and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook) were reportedly invited to negotiate their new contracts. Deadline is reporting that Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle are close to finalizing their new deals, while Colin O’ Donoghue still has one year left on his contract.

Meanwhile, it is almost certain that real-life husband and wife duo Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White) and Josh Dallas (Prince Charming) will make their final appearances during the Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale.

Once Upon a Time is set to end some of its current stories in the Season 6 finale, and if ABC orders Season 7, it will introduce a new narrative this fall. This month’s season finale, titled “The Final Battle,” will introduce two new characters, and they are expected to play important roles in the new storyline.

ABC is expected to announce soon whether it is renewing or canceling Once Upon a Time Season 7. Last week, Variety reported that the renewal was a sure thing, adding that series writers had already received new offers.

“Insiders say offers have already been made to the writing staff, which will be tasked with taking the show in a new direction with the loss of some original characters in Season 7.”

Once Upon a Time Season 6’s two-hour season finale airs on Sunday, May 14 on ABC.

