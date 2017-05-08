‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Vows To Get Revenge By ‘F*****g’ Other Guys After Disick Invited Fling To Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian plans to get revenge on Scott Disick after he secretly brought a girl to the family vacation in Costa Rica. Kourtney was so hurt by the revelation that Disick had secretly invited a fling to their family holiday that she vowed she would get her revenge by “f*****g” other guys when she gets home from the vacation.

“I’m just thinking about all the guys I’m going to f*** when I get home,” the 38-year-old reality star said on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after her sisters Kim and Khloe revealed that her ex-boyfriend Disick, 33, had brought a girl named Chelsea to their family getaway in Costa Rica.

Scott had refused to stay at the family villa in Costa Rica. Instead, he checked into a hotel, explaining to Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, that he preferred to book his own accommodation.

Before his appointment with Chelsea in his hotel room, Scott spent time with the Kardashians and joined Kourtney in bed. He wrapped his arms around her and kissed her. Khloe, who was in the room with Kourtney, looked away awkwardly while Disick cuddled her sister.

But Scott’s motive for insisting on booking his own accommodation soon became known. His plan to smuggle a fling into his room was uncovered by Kim’s assistant Stephanie Sheppard when the girl tried to get past security at the luxury hotel where he was staying.

When sisters Kim and Khloe told Kourtney that her ex-boyfriend had secretly brought a girl to their Costa Rica getaway, she felt hurt and disappointed.

“Scott and I are living our open lives but we’re here with our kids and here to be a family so I can’t even understand why he would think to invite someone,” Kourtney said. “It’s hurtful and disrespectful.”

“Why even take that risk? It’s almost like he wants me to know,” she added.

Kim and Khloe also confronted Disick over the incident.

“I don’t believe it. I’m in shock,” Khloe said. “Who the f*** does something like this. You were just downstairs literally trying to make out with Kourtney. How dare you.”

“It’s four days. You can’t last four days without getting your d*** wet?”

“Are you OK?” the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, later asked Kourtney when she noticed that she looked pensive.

She answered her mother bitterly that she was thinking off all the men she would have sex with as revenge when she got back home.

“Yeah. I’m just thinking about all the guys I’m going to f*** when I get home.”

“I really don’t think I could get back together with him,” she continued. “My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics. I’ve already had the epiphany. This is just confirmation.”

This is not the first time that Disick has secretly tried to bring a girl into his room during a family trip. She invited a girl back to his room during his last trip to Dubai with Kim, the Daily Mail recalled.

Kim went ballistic when she discovered the girl. She called security to kick her out.

“What the f*** are you doing here? Seriously, you’re just like a f***ing whore,” Kim screamed at the cowering girl. “Such a tramp. Get your s*** and get the f*** out of here.”

“Groupie, get your s*** and security will escort you the f*** out of here.”

When Kim called Kanye to report what happened, she told him that she had “gone ghetto” on the girl.

Disick later blamed Kourtney for the situation, saying that she wasn’t showing any interest in reconciling with him.

“I spoke to Kourtney about it,” Disick told Kim. “Kourtney is like ‘I have no intentions of us working things out really. I want to live my life and you live yours.'”

Kim told him that she didn’t like being involved in their issues. However, Disick insisted that it was Kourtney’s fault, saying she never credited him when he did something good but only noticed negative things about him.

Kourtney also later insisted it was Disick’s fault that they were not together again after having three kids together.

“Yeah, but it is his fault we’re not together,” she told Kim.

Everyone was confused when Kourtney allowed Disick to come on the trip to Costa Rica, despite what happened in Dubai.

“She leads him on,” Khloe argued. “I said ‘you’re giving him false hope. I understand why he thinks you guys are together. I think you’re together.'”

Kourtney and Disick have remained friends since they split for the sake of their children.

