Days of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, May 9, 2017: Chad Hunts Amulet Down In Greece

Days of Our Lives fans know that Chad DiMera is not a happy man at the moment, having recently witnessed Abigail, Thomas, and Dario on a date, he feels that Abigail has already replaced him. He knows that he needs a distraction from his personal love life and decides to focus on tracing and bringing back the amulet before Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) does.

Andre (Thaao Penghlis) does not want Chad to go on this amulet-hunting mission because the amulet is cursed. Andre believes that Chad’s quest could lead to disaster, and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) couldn’t agree more. Hope and Andre together try and stop Chad from finding the amulet.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, May 9, 2017: Lani Hides Withdrawal Symptoms

According to TV Guide, Lani chooses to hide her withdrawal symptoms from JJ. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Lani is on a slow path to a recovery from Snake’s Halo drug. Valerie (Vanessa Williams) chose to play it safe and not overload Lani’s system with more drugs to ease Lani’s pain. Lani’s withdrawal symptoms are excruciating as she rages and writhes in bed. JJ is trying to support Lani through her ordeal, but Lani doesn’t want him to know how bad her withdrawal symptoms are.

Lani chooses to hide her withdrawal symptoms from JJ because she wants to protect him from exactly how much she is struggling. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Lani isn’t an actress but a police detective, and she doesn’t put on a convincing performance for JJ. JJ does not quite put it all together but he definitely notices that Lani is acting unusually. JJ will learn the truth about the pain Lani is in though at a later stage.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, May 9, 2017: Tripp Helps Joey

The new brothers are also bonding in Salem. Days of Our Lives state that Tripp will comes to Joey’s rescue. He will help Joey out and the result is that the experience will bring them closer to each other. Days of Our Lives fans know Joey’s secret, and how his dad is covering up for him. This secret continues to haunt Joey and he know that it could impact on his relationship to Tripp.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday May 9, 2017: Kayla Stops Giving Money To Jade

Kayla has also been having a tough time with Jade. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she will tell Jade that she is unable to help her with any more money or supplies. Kayla will tell Jade that she needs to be independent and that she will need to learn to stand on her own feet.

Jade knows that she can also ask Tripp for money because he is financially set now. Jade doesn’t mind Kayla telling her that she can’t help her anymore because she already has a new target in mind and she knows that she should be able to get what she needs from Tripp without too much hassle.

