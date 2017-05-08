Nicki Minaj Inspires: Rapper FaceTimes Young Cancer Patient After Paying Fan’s Student Debts

Nicki Minaj is continuing with her charitable good deeds after getting on FaceTime with a young fan with cancer shortly after paying off a slew of her Twitter followers’ student debts.

Nicki has received a whole lot of praise from social media users over the past few days after the rapper seriously stepped up her charitable game by promising to pay her followers’ college fees. She then made a with a young fan named Jacob’s dreams come true — all in the same day.

Allison Michelle, who claims to the young fan’s aunt, posted footage of Nicki’s sweet exchange with Jacob on Twitter on May 7, revealing that Minaj had called him to talk via FaceTime after learning he wanted to get in contact with her.

“It’s blurry y’all but this is the one & only @NICKIMINAJ FaceTiming my nephew!” @allieesonnnnn tweeted alongside a video of the call Nicki made to her fan, who is currently battling cancer.

Another family member then posted a sweet photo of the family to the social media site in which she claimed that Jacob’s chat with Minaj had “made his life.”

“I will forever be grateful to you!” Twitter user Amanda Fields told Nicki on the social media site alongside the family photo after Jacob got the chance to speak to the rapper via FaceTime. “You have made Jacob’s day, year and rest of his life!”

Minaj’s fans then continued to share photos from Jacob and Nicki’s FaceTime session on Twitter, which showed the two laughing and talking during their incredibly sweet exchange.

Nicki’s latest good dead for the young fan with cancer came after she took to social media to tell her followers that she was willing to pay for some of her lucky fans’ college tuition and clear their student debts.

Nicki Minaj was feeling incredible generous on Twitter on May 7. She told her almost 21 million followers, as reported by Billboard, that she would be dropping some serious cash to help them pay off their student loans.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?” Minaj asked her followers. “Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

After an overwhelming number of fans replied showing their GPAs, Nicki — who International Business Times claimed in March is thought to have a net worth of around $70 million — agreed to pay one fan’s college fees of $3,000. She also pledged more cash, ranging from $500 to $1,069, to other fans working towards their education who contacted the star.

“Let me make those payments [tomorrow] then see if I have any money left,” Minaj joked after promising to pay a handful of student debts.

Nicki then promised those who didn’t get recognized this time around that she’d be getting charitable again in a month or two and would pay even more college fees for her loyal fans.

Social media users were quick to heap praise on Minaj, calling her “inspiring” for her recent slew of charitable good deeds.

“So dope that Nicki is helping multiple fans with their college tuition. That was inspiring to see,” @RobMarkman tweeted after seeing Nicki promising to pay a handful of Twitter users’ college tuitions.

Meanwhile, @zeyma1998 added of the rapper’s charitable efforts, “It’s so incredible and inspiring that [Minaj] is paying people’s college tuitions like wow. Love her.”

“Nicki Minaj is really out here paying student loans for ppl,” Twitter user @salmagha_ wrote after seeing Minaj helping fans in need, calling Nicki and her recent good deeds “inspiring.”

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s inspiring recent slew of charitable good deeds for her fans?

