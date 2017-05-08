‘American Horror Story’ Spoilers: ‘Bates Motel’ Actress Vera Farmiga Joining Season 7?

Is American Horror Story adding another brilliant leading lady to its cast for Season 7? Rumors are flying that Bates Motel actress Vera Farmiga could be joining the FX horror anthology series, and fans are hoping it’s true.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that he would love to have Vera Farmiga on the show in the future, and he even implied that an offer had been made to the Bates Motel actress. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Vera to reveal whether she’ll ever join the show.

As many fans know, Vera Farmiga recently ended her stint as Norma Bates on A&E’s creepy Psycho prequel series, Bates Motel. In the role of Norma, Vera showcased her acting ability, and she is no stranger to spooky situations. In fact, Farmiga is famously known for her roles in the Conjuring films, where she plays real-life paranormal investigator, Lorraine Warren.

Vera Farmiga also has some very big American Horror Story ties. Vera’s younger sister, Taissa Farmiga, has appeared on many seasons of the show and is a AHS fan favorite. Recently, Taissa joined the Conjuring spin-off movie The Nun. However, Vera will not appear in the movie, but fans think it would be great to see her and her sister work together again. They previously worked together in the movie Higher Ground, where Taissa played a younger version of Vera. Of course, because Bates Motel and Vera Farmiga have such a huge fan following, adding the actress to the FX horror series would likely only bring in more viewership.

As fans of the Farmiga sisters know, Vera is 21 years older than her younger sister, and the two could easily play sisters or a mother and daughter on screen. It doesn’t seem likely that Vera would appear in American Horror Story Season 7, but since the show has been renewed up until Season 9, there is plenty of time to find the Bates Motel star a great role.

Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy has released few details on American Horror Story Season 7, which is scheduled to premiere on FX this fall. The seventh season is said to be based around the 2016 presidential election and will include some seriously scary creatures. Murphy hasn’t announced the official title of the season or confirmed the cast, but fans are already gearing up for another wild ride.

#BatesMotel Norma's face – scary. @VeraFarmiga is fantastic ! Norman you should hide somewhere she won't find you. pic.twitter.com/bPRNBc9TH0 — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) March 17, 2015

Fans know that American Horror Story staples, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, will officially be returning, as well as AHS newcomers Billie Lourd and Billy Eicher, but no other cast members have been confirmed. Sadly, Murphy did reveal that Lady Gaga, who played parts in Season 5’s Hotel and Season 6’s Roanoke, will not have time to appear in Season 7. Gaga is too busy with her world tour to be able to film the show. However, fans are hoping that she will return for Season 8.

Other American Horror Story cast members, such as Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lily Rabe, and Taissa Farmiga, are expected to return. All the while, former star Jessica Lange, who was the leading lady for Seasons 1-4, is rumored to be making a return to the franchise as well. Although Lange has said that she has no plans to appear in future seasons of the show, Ryan Murphy says he thinks he’ll be able to lure her back in the future, possibly for the Murder House and Coven crossover season he’s planning.

American Horror Story fans are currently waiting to hear any new details on Season 7 and are now very interested to see if Vera Farmiga joins the stellar cast.

What are your thoughts on the latest American Horror Story spoilers and news? Would you like to see former Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga join the show?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]