Leah Messer shared a worrisome photo of her daughter, Ali Simms, on Instagram days ago.

After reuniting with Jeremy Calvert at a bar in West Virginia and quickly sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation, the Teen Mom 2 star returned to social media to share a whopping five selfies, one of which included Ali and a prayer request.

“My sunshine everyday!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured Ali connected to tubes.

“Say a prayer,” she added.

Because Leah Messer didn’t explain the photo, many fans immediately grew concerned for Ali’s condition. However, Leah Messer did speak of a sleep study in a previous post and her May 4 photo may have been taken during the study.

“Ali wants to cancel her sleep test study and be the audio gal. What do you guys think?” she wrote in the caption of a photo of Ali wearing a pair of headphones and glasses.

Leah Messer and her family recently began filming the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 and throughout production, Messer has kept fans in the loop with her day-to-day life.

Although Leah Messer was recently romantically linked to Jeremy Calvert, she has since shot down the idea of getting involved with Calvert or any other man. As she explained to fans days ago, she’s perfectly happy and complete living life as a single mom to her three daughters, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Simms, and four-year-old Adalynn Calvert.

“Who needs a soul mate? #Notme… #LoveLikeThis is immeasurable!” Leah Messer captioned a selfie of herself and her daughters. “My heart is always so complete! #TrueHappiness is FINALLLY here and well deserved! #AAA #TheLAAAlife Life with Leah Ali Aleeah && Addie! #SingleMoms #WeGotThis #YoureNEVERalone.”

The rumors regarding the possible reunion of Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert began after the former couple was seen together in Charleston at a bar with friends. As fans will recall, Messer shared a couple of photos of the two of them together and appeared to be quite cozy and happy with her former husband.

Days after the outing, Calvert explained how he and his ex-wife ended up in the same place at the same time.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston,” Jeremy Calvert explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it.”

Calvert went on to reveal that while he and Messer are currently on good terms, they have no plans to rekindle their relationship.

“Me and [Leah Messer] are not back together, we’re strictly friends,” he said. “If I run into my ex-wife, we’re going to act like mature adults for the sake of our child. If people don’t understand that they can kiss my a**.”

Leah Messer was rumored to be dating T.R. Dues for several months after splitting from Calvert in late 2014 but ultimately called it quits with the trainer after their romance was exposed during a Teen Mom 2 reunion special by her other ex-husband, Corey Simms.

Leah Messer and her family are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8. However, a premiere date has not yet been set.

