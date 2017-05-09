Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Enjoy Date With Sons, Who Call Him ‘Bwake,’ Amid Pregnancy & Proposal Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have treated fans to a parade of PDA in recent months, resulting in rumors that he’s ready to propose and that Gwen is pregnant. And for those wondering how Stefani’s three young sons are feeling about her new romance with Shelton, they reportedly enjoy bonding with the country crooner. One report even revealed that Gwen’s youngsters call him “Bwake.”

Dating a woman who’s raising active young sons isn’t easy, but Shelton glided smoothly through the challenge recently by joining Stefani and her youngsters on a skating date. Always stylish, Gwen opted for a white tank top, with a black bra peeking through the semi-see-through material. Stefani sported chic jeans for her skating date with her sons and the country crooner, reported the Daily Mail.

Although Gwen’s oldest son Kingston, 10, wasn’t seen on the family date, 8-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo appeared eager to have some fun with their mom and her boyfriend. Zuma was ready to roll in a white print T-shirt, sweatpants, and red sneakers, while his little brother Apollo stayed warm in a camouflage jacket, black pants, yellow socks, and blue sneakers.

Stefani’s fans recently were shocked to learn that she had suffered an eardrum injury during a plane flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. However, Shelton revealed that Gwen is recovering.

“She’s getting better,” confirmed Blake. “Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. But, she says she can hear now.”

But when it comes to those inevitable rumors that Stefani is pregnant with Shelton’s baby and that they’re ready to walk down the wedding aisle, she may not want to listen too closely. Earlier this year, Life & Style told readers that Gwen and Blake had put their wedding plans on hold for a very special reason. And that’s allegedly to have what would be Stefani’s fourth child.

An insider told the magazine that, initially, Gwen and her sweetheart were planning to get married in 2017. Now, however, Stefani and Shelton allegedly have chosen to hold off on exchanging marriage vows in order to shift their focus to having a baby, according to the source.

“They’re trying to have a baby…That’s their main focus right now.”

Gwen is “determined” to get pregnant, added the insider.

“She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate,” noted the source.

The insider claimed that Stefani has been having in vitro treatments for a year, but recently decided to give herself a break.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” pointed out the source.

“She’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

As for whether Blake and Gwen want a baby girl or boy, the magazine reported that the lovebirds are hoping for a baby girl, with the insider hinting that adoption is a possibility.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” noted the source. “But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

But that alleged focus on getting pregnant doesn’t mean that Stefani has forgotten about her fans. She recently shared how much she appreciated giving performances.

“To have that exchange of love between the people that have supported me all those years and listened to the music… it was like a reboot, like a recharge,” gushed Gwen. “I’m in a really good, peaceful, like, grateful place right here.”

Gx @nbcthevoice #takeyourkidtowork #zuma #kingston ❤️❤️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

In 2015, Shelton and Stefani confirmed their romance. It was just a few months after he finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert. Gwen was going through her own painful split from estranged husband Gavin Rossdale. And after having three sons (Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo) with Gavin, Stefani struggled to find happiness again, reported E! News.

But then Blake entered her life, helping not just Gwen but her sons to heal. Shelton has spent quality time with the little boys, allowing tiny Apollo to lead the way on a hike and young Kingston to fly next to him on a private helicopter ride for his birthday.

A source quoted by the publication shared just how much Stefani’s sons love the country crooner.

“[Gwen’s kids] adore Blake…They think he’s so cool!”

An insider told Hollywood Life that when it comes to Stefani’s sons and her boyfriend, it’s a mutual admiration society, with the little boys even giving Shelton a special nickname.

“Gwen introduced Blake to the kids by his first name. Apollo can’t pronounce the L properly so he started calling him Bwake and now the other two boys call him that too,” revealed the source.

Stefani’s sons particularly like Malibu Creek, according to the insider. The little boys play in the mud, looking for frogs or getting into a game of hide and seek, said the source.

“Blake loves any excuse to get outside and get dirty so he’s a big hit with Gwen’s kids,” added the insider.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]