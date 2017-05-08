Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’? Why She Reportedly Refuses To Work With Miley Cyrus Next Season

Gwen Stefani’s future on The Voice remains uncertain following rumors of her departure next season. Between her alleged pregnancy and fighting with fellow judges, there hasn’t been a shortage of reasons why she’s calling it quits. But is Stefan leaving The Voice because of Miley Cyrus?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Stefani doesn’t want to work alongside Cyrus next season. Cyrus is returning as a coach and the No Doubt alum apparently has an unsettled beef with her. They have never worked with each other on the show, but Stefani knows about the ongoing feud between Cyrus and Adam Levine and wants no part of it.

Sources claim that producers worry that Stefani’s exit could trigger more departures, especially when it comes to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. Shelton has been a part of the show since the very beginning, and his departure might prompt Levine to hang it up as well. Could this be the end of The Voice as we know it?

An insider told Radar Online that producers are scrambling to avoid a significant change in coaches next season. They are doing everything in their power to keep Stefani on board, but will their efforts pay off in the end?

“Producers would love nothing more than for both Gwen and Miley to be on the show at the same time because there would be so much drama, but Gwen simply does not want any part of it,” an insider revealed. “They would even throw [Gwen] a considerable amount of money, but between her and Blake [Shelton], money really doesn’t matter.”

According to Daily Gossip, having Stefani and Cyrus on the show at the same time makes perfect sense for the network. Gwen Stefani’s romance with Shelton will keep current fans of the hit singing competition happy while Cyrus should attract a younger demographic. Taken together, the two ladies should boost the show’s ratings considerably.

Working @nbcthevoice on Sunday #ifucallsingingwork gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

It’s not a surprise that producers are willing to pay a little more to get Stefani and Cyrus at the same time. It’s also unsurprising that Stefani doesn’t care about a pay check. After all, she’s had plenty of success in her music career and other ventures and doesn’t really need any more money.

So far, all efforts have failed to convince Stefani to stay. “Gwen just does not want to be any part of the show when Miley returns,” the source added.

That said, Celebrity Insider reports that Shelton and Stefani are currently in negotiations for a new contract. The couple has been a main attraction for the show this season and are using their leverage to land bigger contracts next season. There’s no telling if producers will cave in to their demands or whether or not Stefani is urging them to keep Cyrus off the show.

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx ???? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

“The executives already want to keep Gwen for next season and keep the cast as it is. The way things are going right now, there is no reason to sub her out for Christina or Miley,” an insider revealed.

The Voice has been a top-rated show all year long. The March 6th episode, for example, was the highest rated on television, bringing in over 12 million viewers.

Stefani and Shelton have not commented on their future on The Voice. The pop star also hasn’t said anything public about her feud with Cyrus and why she doesn’t want to work with her on the show. Fans can only hope that Stefani and the executives can work things out and that she remains a coach for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, fans can watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton compete against each other when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Images by Trae Patton/NBC]