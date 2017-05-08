‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker Sticking Around As Nicole Walker Longer Than Expected

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that actress Arianne Zucker will be staying in Salem longer than fans expected. Zucker, who plays the role of beloved character Nicole Walker, announced recently that she was leaving the soap after 20 years, but a recent contract extension means fans get a little more time with Nicole.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Arianne Zucker was originally supposed to leave Days of Our Lives in April when her contract was up. However, the actress has slightly extended her contract, and will be working on the long running NBC soap opera through June. With DOOL‘s filming schedule, this means that fans will see Nicole in Salem until the end of the year. It’s likely that the soap needed a bit more time to tie up loose ends for Nicole Walker, as well as give her the proper send off she deserves. However, fans are getting worried about the fate of Nicole.

While there has been no confirmation on how Days of Our Lives will write Nicole Walker off the show, viewers have already started speculating about Nicole’s demise. Currently, Nicole is in serious trouble as she is fighting for her life after being kidnapped by Xander. Her captor has taken her and her daughter, Holly, to Greece, and Nicole hasn’t been able to escape his clutches thus far. However, help is on the way. Nicole’s wounded boyfriend, Brady Black, has asked his step-brother, Eric Brady, to step in and save Nicole.

Should Nicole Accept Brady's Help?; Days of Our Lives – Scene of the Week https://t.co/AVSqXfpqlF pic.twitter.com/HcmN8oMDPp — ChikaBuzz (@ChikaBuzz) March 10, 2017

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Eric and Nicole have a romantic history, and were even engaged in recent years. However, their relationship came to a heartbreaking end when Eric got behind the wheel of his car drunk and caused an accident that led to the death of Nicole’s fiance, Dr. Daniel Jonas. Eric headed off to prison, and Nicole could not find it in her heart to forgive Eric for what he had done. Now, Eric is back to redeem himself and save Nicole and Holly.

Sadly, the character of Nicole could be joining her late fiance, Daniel, soon. The site claims that there is a good possibility that Nicole could be killed off Days of Our Lives. While fans do not want to see Nicole meet her end in Salem, especially now that she has her daughter Holly, the show has not be scared to kill off major characters in recent history, and could do it again. Over the past few years, DOOL fans have said goodbye to Bo Brady, Will Horton, Daniel Jonas, EJ DiMera, and others who have all been killed off the show.

‘Days Of Our Lives’: When Will Nicole Walker Find Out Holly Is Her Baby? More Pain For Arianne Zucker’s Character… https://t.co/qCDYOnI49d pic.twitter.com/xwj4s3bHHj — May 21???????? (@atakpa__) January 1, 2017

However, Days of Our Lives viewers know that just because a character dies it doesn’t mean they’re gone for good. Many Salem residents have returned from the dead over the years, and rumor has it that another one could be on his way back. Speculation is flying that the character of EJ DiMera may be returning to Salem, but that actor James Scott will not be reprising the role. This would mean a huge recast and some major explaining would have to be done by the soap opera.

Recently it was announced that actress Alison Sweeney is set to return for a 2-month stint as EJ’s wife, Sami Brady, which only added fuel to the rumors that EJ would be returning to the show. An audition tape of an actor reading the part of EJ also surfaced online, and has fans scratching their heads about the possibility of a DiMera recast.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Are you glad that Nicole Walker is sticking around for a little while longer?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]