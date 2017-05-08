Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be facing allegations of an impending divorce but according to a new report, they are doing their best to keep the lives of their kids, three-year-old North and one-year-old Saint, “as normal as possible.”

Following Kim Kardashian’s solo appearance at the Met Gala last Monday, a report noted that the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband have had a “rough” year.

Luckily, their children have reportedly not been impacted.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different,” a source close to West explained to People Magazine on May 4.

And what would the Met be without that squad pic?! #BathroomSelfieGoals A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North, in June 2013 and tied the knot less than one year later. Then, in late 2015, son Saint arrived.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared to be quite happy and content in their marriage after the birth of their son, they began facing rumors of a possible divorce at the end of last year after Kardashian was robbed by several masked men in her Paris hotel room.

According to a report months ago, Kim Kardashian reportedly faced the wrath of her husband after she decided to share details of her terrifying robbery as cameras rolled for the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“He’d told [Kim Kardashian] her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings,’ but she did anyway,” a source told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by Unreality.

“[Kim Kardashian] went directly against [Kanye West’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

After the ordeal, which was followed by West’s alleged mental breakdown, Kim Kardashian and her husband went through even more hard times before ultimately getting to a better place. As a second insider explained to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have “been able to process things and move past them,” and are now ready to move past everything they’ve endured in the last year.

“They’re in a much better place” and their kids are “blissfully unaware” of the drama, the source explained. “Both Kanye and Kim have done all they can to shield the kids from this all. There was no fighting in front of the kids.”

While Kim Kardashian has returned to the spotlight after taking several months to herself, Kanye West has continued to keep a low profile as he enjoys down time with his kids.

“He’s happy when he’s with them,” said the source. “The kids are happy and well-adjusted, and that’s the priority.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Kim Kardashian has shot down rumors of an impending divorce several times but because she and West have been seen together a lot less publicly in recent months, the reports continue to swirl.

In other Kim Kardashian news, the reality star and mother of two was recently seen taking aim at her older sister Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after catching him at a hotel room in Dubai with another woman. She and her sisters were also seen targeting Disick after he allegedly had relations with another woman while enjoying a family vacation with Kourtney and their kids.

To see more of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their family, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]