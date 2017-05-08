Fuming Kris Jenner Gearing Up To Write A Revenge Tell-All

Kris Jenner may have been mortified by ex-wife Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all, The Story of My Life, which revealed intimate details about their marriage, but she’s not taking the betrayal lying down. Instead, the Kardashian matriarch is plotting her revenge–with a tell-all of her own.

According to reports, Kris Jenner and her daughters were extremely upset by Caitlyn’s book, which exposed several secrets of the Kardashian family, in addition to speaking about her sex life with Kris. Caitlyn also alleged that Kris Jenner was aware of her gender identity issues from the beginning of their relationship, and cited it as a reason for divorcing her first wife.

It's #SecretsOfMyLife publication day! This morning I spoke with @kellyripa and @johnleguizamo on @livekelly about the book. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Reports also stated that Caitlyn’s youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were totally embarrassed by her discussing her relationship to her penis, and the surgery she underwent for complete gender reassignment. Allegedly, the girls didn’t think all of that needed to be aired in a book for everyone to see.

With ratings dwindling for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner supposedly used Caitlyn’s new book as a storyline for the show in order to help boost viewership.

According to an insider, Kris Jenner, who already wrote a tell-all in 2011, is gearing up to do another one.

"Kris is so ready to write another autobiography after seeing how Caitlyn's book is doing so well," the insider revealed.

And while Caitlyn’s book might be doing well, it has magnified the tensions between her and her family. According to reports, Caitlyn and her daughters have not seen much of each other since her transition, and this has put a bigger wedge between them.

While her book is doing well, however, some reviewers aren’t too pleased with it, and it could stand to reason that Kris’ book might receive the same negative backlash. Though it is difficult to tell if she cares more about good reviews or getting her story out there.

The Daily Mail recently reviewed Caitlyn’s book, and it wasn’t exactly positive.

“A similar narcissism hangs over the entire book. She is obsessed with fame and glamour, excessively focused on how her story will play out in the media. When it comes to the big announcement, she is determined to beat the Kardashians at their own game, so she doesn’t tell any of them. ‘This had to be about me and only me,'” reviewer Craig Brown wrote.

Kris Jenner was especially shocked by the allegation that her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, was aware that OJ Simpson was guilty of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Kris Jenner was good friends with the late Nicole, and Caitlyn Jenner speculated that perhaps Robert Kardashian took the case as a way to get back at Kris for dating Caitlyn, who was then known as Bruce.

Supposedly, Kris Jenner’s eldest daughters, the Kardashian girls, have felt totally betrayed by this allegation, as their late father is totally off limits. According to the Kardashian family insider, Kris Jenner will be sharing her side of the story in regards to the OJ Simpson trial.

The insider also spoke on Kris Jenner’s response to Caitlyn’s allegations.

“Kris wants to expose her side of the O. trial because she never thought for a second that Robert knew OJ was guilty. The stuff about him defending O.J. to get back at her made her most angry,” the source revealed.

Kris Jenner has single-handedly been trying to ensure that the television show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians remains afloat amidst the ratings plummet. Ryan Seacrest, one of the executive producers of the show, left to go on Live! with Kelly Ripa and Kim Kardashian is now doing her own thing and producing her own reality show solo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]