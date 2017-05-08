Bampumim Teixeira: Arrested Suspect In Double Homicide Of Two Doctors In Boston

Dr Richard Field and Dr Lina Bolanos were killed in their penthouse apartment in Macallen Building in South Boston last Friday. Bampumim Teixeira has been accused of the double homicide in which he reportedly tied up the victims and slit their throats.

The suspect has been arrested after engaging in a gunfight with police, who saw Teixeira in the victims apartment, according to WBUR News:

“Commissioner William B. Evans says a man, identified as Bampumim Teixeira, of Chelsea, fired on the officers when they confronted him at the door of a penthouse condo and police fired back. Police say the 30-year-old Teixeira fired his gun once, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Bampumim Teixeira, the suspect in the deaths of two people in South Boston, was released from prison in April. https://t.co/UwhoaXl0CC — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 7, 2017

The suspect reportedly has a history of bank robberies and was arrested in mid-July last year. After being investigated by the FBI, Teixeira reportedly admitted to robbing the same bank in 2014.

The Boston Herald reports that the suspect was sentenced to a year in prison and served nine months. He would have been released in mid-April this year – less than a month before opening fire on police and being arrested for suspicion of a double homicide. None of the responding officer were wounded in the gunfire exchange.

It is still unclear how the suspect gained access into the highly secure building and police believe that the victims and the suspect knew each other. Police are yet to determine the motive for the double homicide but believe he shot at responding officers because he felt that he had nothing to lose.

30 year old Bampumim Teixeira will be arraigned today for the murder of 2 Boston doctors in their Southie penthouse. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/88fxaE6Cti — Katie Thompson (@KThompsonNews) May 8, 2017

Dr Richard Field worked at North Shore Pain Management and previously worked as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He was 49 years old.

The Boston Herald reports that Lina Bolanos worked as a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. In a statement, John Fernandez, the hospital’s president, said the company is “deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance” and described Bolanos as an “outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague, in the prime of both her career and life.”

Two engaged doctors, Richard Field and Lina Bolanos, were killed in their luxury Boston penthouse and found Frid… https://t.co/SVZTNjLZdp — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) May 8, 2017

According to Mass Live, Dr. Sunil Eappen, chief medical officer and chief of anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, stated the following in a statement released on the hospital’s website:

“We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months,” Eappen said, “I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist.”

“The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiancé." "https://t.co/HOW0VcBdmg" — SIC (@kimvie) May 8, 2017

Eappen said Bolanos was loved and respected by her colleagues:

“Everyone at Mass. Eye and Ear really loved her,” he said. “It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.”

Bampumim Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on homicide and other charges.

Teixeira is believed to have worked as a security guard. Boston Globe reports that the suspect had written a message of retribution on the wall of the apartment. Two photographs of the victim has been cut up, according to the report.

Teixeira’s ex-girlfriend, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters, stated that he told her that she will never see him again and he didn’t plan on living much longer. He also allegedly said that he in not a good person and that she should pray for him. The suspect also reportedly stated that he was not suicidal.

Teixeira is believed to have been living in Chelsea, Massachusetts before being arrested.

[Featured Image by North Shore Pain Management/Massachusetts Eye and Ear]