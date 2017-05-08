Carrie Underwood Performs Epic DJ Khaled Rap For Husband After Nashville Predators Win [Video]

Carrie Underwood may not be the first name people think of when they think of hip-hop, but Underwood made it pretty clear that she knows how to perform more than just country music when celebrating husband Mike Fisher and his Nashville Predators teammates’ big win.

Underwood took to Instagram stories to post footage of herself screaming and shouting as Fisher – who’s the Nashville Predators’ captain – and his teammates after they took home a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues during a hockey game on May 7, where Carrie also opted to show off her rap skills.

Carrie posted a video of herself rapping along to DJ Khaled’s 2010 single “All I Do Is Win” featuring T-Pain, Ludacris, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg as the song blasted out over the speakers as the Predators celebrated their win.

Certainly @carrieunderwood is the most lively fan of the @PredsNHL! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vvBEWv8Hgh — Carrie Crazy Dreams (@c_crazydreams) May 8, 2017

Underwood and Fisher’s 2-year-old son Isaiah could be spotted in the background of the clip as Carrie and her friends screamed for Mike in her private box while watching the game before breaking out into the DJ Khaled rap as the crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena cheered along.

Carrie has been proudly showing off her support for Mike over the past few weeks across her various social media accounts, tweeting and Instagramming support for Fisher and his Predators teammates as they fight for the Stanley Cup.

Underwood previously posted a clip of herself and friends celebrating with the DJ Khaled song following the Predators’ win on May 3, sharing another video of the group rapping along to the song from their private box with her 5.8 million Instagram followers.

“Awesome win tonight in #Smashville!!! The Preds are on [fire]!” Carrie captioned the video showing her huge celebration. “Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing!”

Carrie Underwood also headed onto the ice from her box last month, performing a surprise rendition of the U.S. national anthem for excited Nashville Predators fans ahead of a hockey game on April 17 shortly after showing off her blue and gold Predators inspired manicure and pedicure on Instagram.

Carrie’s been making it pretty clear that she’s not afraid to show off her support for her husband and his Nashville Predators teammates over the past several weeks, though Underwood’s unwavering support for the Tennessee team hasn’t exactly been championed by all hockey fans.

Underwood found herself in a bit of hot water last month after some hockey fans slammed the “Blown Away” singer after she tweeted that the St. Louis Blues could “thank the ref for their win,” though Carrie has since deleted her initial tweet.

Hockey fans hit back at the star for suggesting the referee had something to do with the team’s win over the Predators, though Underwood never responded to the backlash.

Instead, Carrie has been putting her focus on supporting her husband as he and his teammates aim for the Stanley Cup and even recently teased earlier this year that the captain could have even more to celebrate and may become a dad again soon.

Underwood admitted that she and husband Mike are hoping to give their son Isaiah a sibling in the not too distant future, revealing during an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in April that she and Fisher could soon become parents again.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Underwood said when asked if little Isaiah will get a brother or sister soon, before Carrie added that she’s currently “just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

What do you think of Carrie Underwood rapping along to DJ Khaled as she celebrated husband Mike Fisher and the Nashville Predators’ big hockey win?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]