Could Christina El Moussa be jumping ship from HGTV to Bravo TV?

Although Christina El Moussa continues to appear on Flip or Flop, her house-flipping series with her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, she was recently faced with the possibility of joining the cast of a Real Housewives franchise.

On May 6, OK! Magazine shared a report about Christina El Moussa’s possible future with the hit franchise but noted that the mother of two doesn’t appear to be interested in making the transition from her career-charged show to one of a more personal nature.

According to the report, Christina El Moussa dished on her future during an interview with E! and revealed she is “open to any possibilities” when it comes to having her own show. Then, when asked about joining the cast of The Real Housewives, which films near her home in Orange County, she said she likely wouldn’t be a good fit.

“I don’t think I would because I really like not a lot of drama,” Christina El Moussa explained. “I would love to do maybe a show with some girlfriends that’s fun, but I don’t want the whole arguing type thing. I’m not really into that.”

If Christina El Moussa did join one of the franchises of the Bravo series, it would likely be The Real Housewives of Orange County. Christina El Moussa lives and works in the area and Beverly Hills is a bit far. That said, the television star was recently spotted enjoying a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive and later leaving the area in her white Bentley.

Although Christina El Moussa says she doesn’t like drama, her split from Tarek in May of last year was said to be quite dramatic. In fact, according to a report by TMZ in December of last year, Tarek was said to have fled his home with a gun after a blowout fight with Christina. As the report explained, deputies reportedly responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at the couple’s former marital home in Orange County and later spotted Tarek El Moussa on a hiking trail nearby.

While the ordeal reportedly included 11 officers and a helicopter, Tarek later told authorities that he was attempting to “blow off some steam” and only brought a gun along with him for protection from mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

In response to the alleged altercation, Christina and Tarek El Moussa told TMZ they were separated and noted the May 2016 incident as an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” They also told the outlet they would “continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

As for the possibility of Christina El Moussa getting her own show, a source in March claimed the reality star was interested in an interior design series.

“She’s shopping an interior design show around,” a source told In Touch Weekly at the time, according to a report by Hollywood Life. “She’s drawing a lot of interest… she has impressed several people at other networks who can give her a new show. They think she’s a hot commodity.”

Weeks later, another source spoke to In Touch Weekly, revealing that Christina El Moussa’s potential spinoff series could air on HGTV.

“Tarek isn’t really in the picture for [Christina El Moussa] as far as future projects go,” the insider said in April. “Career-wise, she’s looking to do shows with HGTV and elsewhere [without him].”

