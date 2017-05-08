‘Teen Mom 2’s Jeremy Calvert’s Ex, Brooke Wehr, Responds To His Instagram Rant

Teen Mom 2‘s Jeremy Calvert recently broke up with ex-fiancee, Brooke Wehr, and things have been incredibly messy on social media. They both have fired back and one another, accusing the other one of infidelity, and Jeremy Calvert recently admitted to sleeping with Wehr’s best friend.

Jeremy Calvert went on a drunken rant on Instagram live, dissing his former fiancee, which many felt was him airing his dirty laundry in public. The star ranted and raved for all of his fans to see.

“[Brooke’s] trying to stay on her 15 minutes of fame. She can f**king hit the godd**n road. It’s pretty bad whenever you keep getting text messages and Instagram messages from people saying she’s been f**king somebody since January that’s married with two kids. Did I hook up with my fiancée’s best friend? Yep. Sure did. Was I single at the time. Yes, I was. 100 percent. Was she f**king another man for about two-and-a-half months before me and her friend hooked up? Yup. Sure was. F**king his brains out every day. And guess what? The only reason me and her friend hooked up was ’cause her fiancé told that him and Brooke hooked up so she was pissed off. I was pissed off. I was single. So we hooked up,” he raved for his fans.

When she wants to make faces….. you make faces….. A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

And although Jeremy Calvert and his ex-wife, Leah Messer, have taken photos together recently at a bar, he confirmed that the pair are not back together, instead stating that they “f**king co-parent great.” During the last season of Teen Mom 2, Jeremy Calvert was in hot water with his ex-wife for supposedly abandoning their daughter, Adalynn, known as Addie. Calvert spends much of his time away from work, but Leah still felt like he wasn’t taking enough time to contact his daughter.

According to Jeremy Calvert, part of the reason he played the role of an absent father was due to his ex, Brooke, who was jealous and controlling.

Again, he ranted on social media, stating that Brooke was at fault for the strained relationship. The post has now been deleted.

“I feel horrible, I should have pulled my head out of my ass and stood up for myself and my child. But [thank] God I did before it was [too] late to do so. Addie will always come before any woman I settle down with from now on. She will be there for me when others won’t be,” he said.

So what did Brooke Wehr think of all of this? Well, she believes that the Teen Mom 2 dad has just made himself look bad with his borderline epic (and slightly disgusting) Instagram rant.

“Exactly!!! He’s literally disgusting!!!” she wrote on social media, confirming that she isn’t a fan of his recent behavior, or spilling all of the tea on their broken relationship.

Just a little fun, that's all!!!! ???????????????? @kacywalker A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Although rumors are swirling that Jeremy Calvert and his ex-wife are giving things another try, especially after they were spotted in a bar taking a photo together, Calvert has confirmed they are not back together and are simply co-parenting.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston. After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it. I was single, so I didn’t see anything wrong with taking an innocent photo with my ex-wife. We have a child together, and we’re not going to start screaming at each other or anything. We get along and we act like mature adults for our kid,” he explained.

