Miranda Lambert Reportedly Plots Revenge, ‘Infuriated’ By Blake Shelton’s Romance With Gwen Stefani!

Miranda Lambert’s and Blake Shelton’s divorce announcement shocked country music fans, with singers sharing the pain of their split. Shelton quickly found a new love in Gwen Stefani, however, while Lambert took somewhat longer to begin her own new romance with Anderson East. But now, with possible reunions at both the upcoming CMA Music festival and CMT Music Awards show, Miranda allegedly is plotting revenge on Blake, with Lambert still reportedly “infuriated” by the speed of his rebound romance with Gwen.

An insider told Radar Online that Miranda allegedly is so determined to get revenge on Shelton that she broke her “no contact” policy to drop a bombshell on her ex-husband. What’s the shocker? Lambert reportedly is replacing Shelton by getting married to Anderson, said the source.

“Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce. But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!”

Lambert, 33, has allegedly been flaunting her romance with her boy-toy singer East, who is in his 20s, whenever a camera flashes. At the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Miranda stunned onlookers by wearing a white bridal-style gown. Anderson accompanied Lambert, while Blake and Gwen were no-shows.

After Shelton hooked up with Stefani, Miranda “froze out” Blake, a close friend of Lambert’s told the publication. Miranda allegedly was upset by the speed of Shelton’s romance with Stefani, said the pal.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous popstar before the ink was dry on their divorce papers.”

Moreover, Lambert also allegedly used her new album to get revenge on Gwen, reported In Touch, telling readers that through her newest album, The Weight of These Wings, Miranda “is finally getting the last word.”

While Shelton quickly found happiness again with Stefani, Lambert reportedly struggled to recover from the painful divorce, noted the magazine, which quoted a friend of the country songstress. That pal predicted that Gwen is upset by Miranda’s new album.

“Gwen has got to be devastated by what a modern country masterpiece Miranda’s made.”

As for how Lambert’s successful country album has affected Stefani, the insider also claimed that Gwen’s happiness in working on wedding plans with Blake has diminished.

“With Miranda’s album making news like this, it’s a constant reminder of Blake’s past with another woman — and how she’s just on an entirely different level than Gwen,” said the source.

While Shelton, Stefani, Lambert, and East have managed to avoid any red carpet clashes thus far, there are two different events that might make a reunion inevitable.

The CMT Music Awards, which is famed for musical collaborations and artist spotlights, just announced its star performance line-up, reported Billboard.

Both Blake and Miranda are on the list of performers for the 2017 CMT Music Awards. In addition to Shelton and Lambert, the performers include Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett. Nashville star Charles Esten will host the live June 7 show.

“Everybody knows that CMT has a special connection with country music and the incredible fans that love it so much,” commented Esten. “That connection is why our show, Nashville, now has a perfect home on the network. It’s also why there is no other show quite like the CMT Music Awards.”

The focus is on the fans and the country music stars that they love, with the event kick-off starting with the nomination announcement on Tuesday (May 9). Voting will continue until Monday (June 5) 12:01 am ET.

“It’s a show fully dedicated to the fans and an annual chance for them to place their votes for their favorite artists,” explained Esten. “Besides always being flat-out fun, it’s also always been a stage for magical musical moments — and a place where some of country’s biggest legends have been made.”

And it’s not just the CMT Music Awards show that’s providing an opportunity for two of those country music “legends,” Blake and Miranda, to reunite. The upcoming Country Music Association (CMA) Festival line-up also features Shelton and Lambert.

Miranda, Blake, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley are among the stars performing at this year’s CMA Music Festival in June in Nashville, Tennessee, reported Fox News.

In addition to those musicians, performers include Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett. The concerts take place at the Nissan Stadium on June 8 through June 11 along with a variety of daytime outdoor stages in Nashville.

Funds raised from the festival benefit music education.

As for whether Lambert’s and Shelton’s sweethearts Anderson East and Gwen Stefani will accompany them isn’t known. However, Anderson and Miranda have been singing each other’s praises on social media recently.

When Lambert, 33, won her record-breaking eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Award trophy at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, her 28-year-old boyfriend turned to Instagram to gush about her win, reported Us Weekly.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

East gushed that he “couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her.” In turn, Lambert shared her own photo and appreciation.

“My sweet handsome date,” she wrote, thanking her boyfriend “for being so supportive and kind.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]