‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa: The Shocking Reason He Really Filed For Divorce

Tarek El Moussa’s shocking split in 2016 from Christina El Moussa rocked the Flip or Flop world. Following an incident where Christina called the cops on her estranged husband, the two have been fairly quiet about the breakup – until now. Pop Sugar reports that Tarek finally opened up about the real reasons behind their shocking split. Why did the Flip or Flop stars call it quits after over six years of marriage and two kids?

“It was a gradual thing over time. We were both very busy people with health issues and kids. We didn’t fight, we just grew apart.”

Tarek cited his fight with cancer and Christina’s miscarriage as the two big reasons behind their breakup. The miscarried happened after the birth of their first son, Taylor. They went on to have another boy, Brayden, who is currently a year old.

The initial divorce reports were shocking for many Flip or Flop fans, but it was even more surprising when the couple announced that they would continue working together. We can only image that filming with a former spouse would be awkward, and Tarek admitted that it is a struggle at times.

“You have good days and bad days. Now we say, ‘Hi, good morning.’ We film together and talk about houses and the kids…. We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity.”

They might be getting along better now, but that wasn’t always the case. In the midst of their split, Christina made headlines when she called the cops on Tarek after an alleged fight at their home. The police tracked Tarek down after he left the house and discovered he was carrying a handgun.

Tarek claims that the entire incident was overly dramatized. Tarek admitted was simply going out for a hike in Chino Hills State Park and took the gun as protection against the wild.

Controversies aside, Tarek El Moussa revealed that he moved out of the house over the summer after counseling sessions failed to repair their broken marriage. Looking back, Tarek believes that they made the right decision to part ways, especially when it comes to the overall health of their kids.

According to Life & Style, Tarek and Christina are committed to continuing Flip or Flop for the foreseeable future. An insider revealed that Christina agreed to film alongside Tarek because she didn’t think the show would continue strong without both of them in front of the camera.

“Christina realized she and Tarek are stronger overall as a unit,” the source explained. “But Tarek still better be on his best behavior, on and off set.”

That said, Christina wasn’t completely on board with the idea at first. It took a while before producers convinced her that it was the right decision. Of course, it helped that producers offered her a considerable sum of money.

“She was hesitant about signing on to film more episodes with Tarek because of what he put her through in the past,” the source revealed. “Once the money was presented, though, Christina changed her mind. It was a good offer.”

In addition to filming alongside each other, Fox News reports that Tarek and Christina recently appeared together at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The two posed for photos together and walked the red carpet. They also wore matching outfits and looked more than comfortable at each other’s side.

While it’s clear that Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa aren’t getting back together, it is good to see them getting along once again.

