Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Dissed By Diddy: See His Major Shade

Kylie Jenner and big sister Kendall Jenner may have millions of fans and followers around the globe, but it turns out Diddy isn’t one of them.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were both majorly dissed by the rapper on Instagram after Sean “Diddy” Combs made it very clear that he didn’t want his fans to know he spent some time with the Jenner sisters at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1.

Diddy pretty much confirmed he has no time for the Jenner girls on Instagram after he actually cropped Kendall and Kylie out of a picture taken backstage at the prestigious fashion event last week, making it look like the twosome were never even there.

The shade went down after Jenner posted a photo of herself and Kendall hanging out with Diddy and a group of men including Diddy, Jaden Smith and Wiz Khalifa backstage at the Met Gala in New York, which also showed herself and Kendall flipping the bird to the camera as they stoop on the end of the group photo.

Kylie posted the captionless image two days after the Met Gala took place on May 3, though Diddy’s diss didn’t actually go down until a few days later on May 6.

Throwing some pretty major shade at Kendall and Kylie on the social media site, Diddy decided to re-post the image to his own Instagram account in the days that followed Jenner’s upload – only with one big and very noticeable change.

Captioning his re-upload “#teamlove” and “#blackexcellence,” Diddy’s photo was exactly the same as Kylie’s, expect both Jenner sisters had been cropped out of the backstage photo completely.

Kylie Jenner fans were quick to notice that Diddy appeared to being throwing out a major diss in Kendall and Kylie’s direction by cropping them out of the group Met Gala picture on his official Instagram page, joking about the rapper’s shade towards the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars across social media.

“Lmfao Diddy with the smooth crop tho,” Twitter user @ess_lovaa tweeted out of the diss, posting a screen shot of Diddy’s cropped version of the group photo alongside a snap of Kylie’s original upload that showed herself and her sister posing with the group at the big fashion event.

“Diddy got me cracking up at how he cropped the Kardashians out his pictures,” @DatBoiFoolay added alongside two crying laughing emojis, while @SweeTKita1380 joked of the diss, “Diddy said stand to the side ya’ll and cropped those trashy children out of the pic. It’s truly beautiful. #DiddyCrop #youcantpicwithus.”

“Diddy cropped Kendall & Kylie from his met gala photo I am dead,” Twitter fan @HeyImDakota then added of the social media shade from the rapper.

After noticing the pretty obvious diss from his pivture crop, some fans even headed back to Kylie’s original upload to spam the reality star’s photo by commenting on the image with the hashtag “#DiddyCrop,” referring to the mogul’s diss.

Diddy has not yet offered up an explanation for his pretty shady decision to crop both Kendall and Kylie out of the photo, though it is possible that the rapper removed the Jenner’s from his image because the duo were both sticking up their middle fingers.

As fans continues to speculate as to why Diddy threw major shade at the sisters, the Jenner girls have stayed tight lipped, though Jenner’s original upload already has more than 2.1 million likes on the social media site while the rapper’s subsequent cropped picture has just over 100,000.

Diddy has made no secret of the fact that he’s not exactly on the Kardashian and Jenner bandwagon before throwing out a diss towards Kendall and Kylie last week, admitting during an appearance on Access Hollywood Live! back in 2012 that he doesn’t think Kim’s booty holds a candle to Jennifer Lopez.

What do you think of Diddy cropping both Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of his Met Gala photo?

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]