Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been facing marriage drama for weeks but on tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, they will be seen facing their issues head-on and attempting to get to a better place.

After Lowell surprises Baltierra with a trip to the mountains, the reality couple sits down to discuss Lowell’s abandonment issues.

“So, what do you need from me, not to be so sensitive?” Catelynn Lowell asks her husband, according to a report by People Magazine on May 7.

“I guess what I need from you is to be more receptive about things,” he responds. “Do you, wholeheartedly, in your soul, believe that I am not going to leave you? How can I prove more that I’m not going to leave, you know? It’s crazy.”

A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:41am PST

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra began facing rumors of a possible impending divorce last year after being seen struggling to cope with Lowell’s mental health issues during Teen Mom OG Season 6A. As fans will recall, Lowell struggled with anxiety and depression after the birth of her second child, daughter Novalee Reign, and ultimately entered a treatment center in Arizona to cope with the issues.

Although Baltierra supported Lowell completely in her efforts to take care of herself, their marriage faced strain as a result of Lowell’s absence and also due to the fact that their relationship with their first child’s adoptive parents had begun to face hardships.

“We’ve been together for 11 years and it’s f*****g stressful,” Catelynn Lowell said on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, via Celebrity Insider. “We get on each other’s f*****g nerves and I want to leave and I cry because he hurts my feelings.”

In addition to Catelynn Lowell’s marriage stress, Tyler Baltierra has also been open about his own issues with their relationship as well as his personal struggles with depression.

“I’m always thinking negative all the time,” Tyler Baltierra told his wife on the show. “It’s a lot like how I felt when I was a kid. I can just feel it… I know it. All the s**t with my dad again. It’s pushing me right over the edge.”

As fans have seen, Tyler Baltierra’s dad, Butch, has been in and out of prison for the past several years and has often been seen struggling with drug addiction on the show.

A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on May 26, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

Amid their Season 6B marriage struggles, Catelynn Lowell shocked fans when she admitted to feeling “bored” with her life.

“I can’t do this forever, there is no way, not like this,” Baltierra said in response, via In Touch Weekly. “I guess that would be a way of losing you if that ever happened. If you go into this thing again, I got to check out. I’ll get hardened. I’ll close everyone off. It’s safe that way.”

Catelynn Lowell and her husband have made headlines in recent months for his comments about her weight. As fans will recall from last season, Baltierra told Lowell he didn’t want a “heifer” for a wife just days after she returned home from treatment.

“That’s a big a** quesadilla, it has a lot of chicken,” he said on an episode, according to a recent report by Radar Online. “It’s your body, you could do what you want. Obviously I don’t want no heifer for a wife!”

To see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]