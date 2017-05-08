‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Shows Off Weight Loss At MTV Movie Awards

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood has come a long way since her lowest point and was looking fabulous last night at the MTV movie awards where she showed off her slimmed down body. The reality star has been candid about the struggle with her weight on Teen Mom OG and has even been shown eating string beans in an effort to lose weight. But whatever she’s doing seems to be working. The star stepped out in a white dress with her hair in a vintage victory-roll style for the awards show.

Ready for the @mtv movie awards with my babe @realamberlportwood1__ thanks to @truevirtue_beck and @jonesn2hair for my hair and makeup and @sewtrendyaccessories for this incredible dress! ❤️ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 7, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

According to social media, Amber Portwood was spending the weekend with pal Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2, who stated that LA was her second home. It appears the two and Farrah Abraham, whom neither speak to, were the only cast members from Teen Mom to make an appearance at the awards show.

The pair even let loose, with Kailyn dancing on one of her Instagram posts.

@danrue showing me & baby lo some moves A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 7, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Although Amber Portwood has had some serious struggles in the past, the Teen Mom OG star has seriously come a long way. The reality star has had several legal issues stemming from domestic violence and drug charges. In 2010, she served 24 hours in jail after choking ex, and father of her child, Gary Shirley. She also served 17 months of a five-year sentence in order to kick her drug habit. The Teen Mom star says she chose to serve jail time over rehab because she had tried rehab before and was still unable to give up drugs.

But now, the mother of one seems to be on the right track, which will hopefully one day inspire daughter, Leah, 8, to make all the right choices and not go down the same track as her mother. Nowadays, Amber Portwood is turning her attention to creating a business that will sustain her and her family after Teen Mom OG finishes. Currently, she runs the website Be Forever Haute, selling clothing and makeup for women of all sizes. During an episode of Teen Mom, she expressed frustration as a plus-sized woman finding cute clothes and hopes to cater to women of all sizes.

Great time at the #MTVAwards???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on May 7, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Recently, a rumor flew that Amber Portwood had repeated past mistakes and beat up her fiancé, Matt Baier. Text messages that were supposedly from women Matt had been cheating on Amber with were released, which apparently revealed Amber Portwood having scratched and punched her partner.

Amber Portwood says she was incredibly saddened by the allegations, especially since she has come so far in recent years.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me. I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life. In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on.”

Her fiancé also spoke out against the rumors in favor of Amber Portwood.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.”

Whatever Amber Portwood is doing seems to be working these days, as she is now looking more fabulous than she ever has.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]