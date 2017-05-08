Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson Ready For ‘Twilight’ Reboot?

It’s been four years since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up, but fans still wanted to see the exes reunite even just on the big screen. Twihards may finally get their wish come true because the British heartthrob and the award-winning actress seem to be ready to do a Twilight reboot. The former lovebirds have already moved on from each other – with Pattinson currently engaged to FKA Twigs and Stewart dating Stella Maxwell.

During an interview with Yahoo Movies, Pattinson was asked what his thoughts are of doing another Twilight movie and starring as Edward Cullen again. He laughed when he heard about it and even joked about getting a spin-off. But he is willing to do a reboot or sequel if given an opportunity.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious. Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations,” Rob explained. “So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

Stewart, on the other hand, used to have a hard time dealing with fame. She admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she had a hard time looking at her Twilight days photos during a guest appearance at her talk show last year. According to J-14, Kristen claimed that it was the most uncomfortable, terrible, weird time for her and at the same time it was good.

Kristen Stewart was just a teenager when she did Twilight and her highly publicized relationship with her co-star Robert Pattinson made things more complicated. But she is all grown up now and more capable of handling fame. During an interview with The London Sunday Times, she admitted that the whole experience wasn’t generally traumatic and is grateful for portraying Bella Swan.

“I used to try too hard, because I was nervous,” Stewart confessed. “I felt so uncomfortable addressing the public. I’ve just grown out of it.”

So what are the chances of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson doing a Twilight reboot? According to Movie Pilot, Lionsgate Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger stirred up the rumors of revisiting the saga, but it is not that easy doing another sequel or reboot.

“It’s a possibility. Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephenie [Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her,” he said.

The novelist published Twilight/Life and Death in 2015, which is about the love story of Beau Swan and Edythe Cullen. According to MTV, Meyer chose Emma Stone for Edythe and Logan Lerman for Beau. If the gender-bending Twilight version would be made into a film, there is still a chance that Kristen and Robert would appear; and Stephenie thinks that the characters will get along pretty well.

“Edward and Edythe might start out castigating each other for being so reckless with the humans—lots of projected self-loathing. Bella and Beau would roll their eyes. Bella would never say it out loud, but she might wonder what Edythe saw in that totally normal human boy, and Beau likewise,” she wrote.

Between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, it seems that the 30-year-old actor is more eager to do more Twilight movies. According HollywoodLife.com, FKA Twigs’ fiancé thinks that doing a sequel or reboot would help him improve his career. However, the 27-year-old actress isn’t that keen on reprising her role unless the price is right.

“Robert is more likely to come back if they make more Twilight films because he thinks it would re-spark his career, where Kristen wants to stay away from the franchise because she thinks of it as high school and she feels that she has graduated onto other opportunities that are more her right now,” an insider said. “But if they pull up the Brinks truck to both of them they would highly consider it, because especially in Hollywood, money talks!”

