‘Teen Mom 2’ Producers Reveal Why They Really Hired Drama Queen Briana DeJesus For Season 8

Teen Mom 2 producers are looking to spice things up with the addition of Briana DeJesus next season. With Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer returning for another year, why did they hire a drama queen like Briana for Season 8?

According to OK! Magazine, producers brought on Briana to help generate drama. The other cast members weren’t bringing in new viewers and with ratings suffering, producers felt the show needed a welcome boost.

“Some of the girls are unreliable with filming, and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see,” an insider shared. “They needed someone to spice it up.”

That said, not all the cast members are happy about the new casting. In fact, Mackenzie McKee (Teen Mom 3) slammed the show for casting Briana instead of her. “The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in,” McKee stated. “I hope MTV didn’t chose [sic] her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy.”

McKee wasn’t the only one surprised by the move. The Hollywood Gossip reports that Teen Mom fans were shocked to learn about Briana’s casting. Despite the surprising turn, it’s clear that Briana will stir up plenty of drama when Teen Mom 2 returns later this year. Whether or not this helps with the show’s ratings is yet to be seen.

In fact, between fighting with exes to mysterious baby daddies and plastic surgery, Briana is definitely qualified in the drama department. The Teen Mom 3 star constantly fought with her mother, Roxanne, on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. She also clashed with her daughter’s dad, Devoin Austin, who is more trouble than Adam Lind.

Even more, Radar Online reports that Briana is currently involved with another baby daddy, which makes her the second mother on Teen Mom 2 with a mystery man in her life. Lowry still hasn’t revealed the identity of her third baby daddy, though it sounds like she’s just waiting for the right moment for the big reveal. Lowry also has a connection to Briana which should drum up drama next season.

Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was caught with Briana’s sister, Brittany DeJesus. Marroquin says that nothing romantic happened between him and Brittany, but the fact that they were SnapChatting in bed is a little circumspect. As fans will recall, Marroquin and Lowry divorced last year while he was serving in the Air Force overseas. The two were married for a couple of years and share one child together.

While Teen Mom 2 deals with the latest casting drama, Empty Lighthouse is reporting that Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout opened up about their life outside of the hit reality show. For starters, Bookout and Lowell admitted that they are close friends in real life and hang out on a regular basis.

At the same time, Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are starting a new business venture. The couple is preparing to launch their own clothing products. The business isn’t surprising as many reality stars have gone down a similar route.

The two also discussed some of the more hilarious rumors they’ve come across over the years. For Lowell, the rumors of her and her husband’s infidelity topped them all. They also find it funny when people think she and Baltierra are siblings. None of the OG stars talked about the recent casting of Briana or about the fate of Teen Mom 2.

Filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2 is expected to get underway in the coming weeks. The series is expected to return to MTV sometime this year.

[Featured Image by MTV]