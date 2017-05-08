Amber Portwood was riding solo during last night’s MTV Movie And TV Awards.

While the Teen Mom OG star brought her fiancé, Matt Baier, with her to one of MTV’s awards shows last year, Baier was not at her side on Sunday night. Instead, the reality star was seen spending time with Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry.

Throughout their evening, both Portwood and Lowry shared a couple of photos of themselves, both together and separate, as their fellow Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham kept her distance.

Below is a photo shared by Lowry on Sunday evening.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began dating months after she served 17 months in an Indiana prison after violating her probation. Right away, however, fans began to question his intentions as it was revealed that he reportedly had more children than he admitted.

As fans will recall, Amber Portwood’s former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, the father of her daughter Leah, presented her with documents on an episode of Teen Mom OG which allegedly proved Baier had fathered at least twice a number of kids he previously told her about.

In the months that followed, reports began surfacing which suggested Baier was dad to a whopping nine children. According to one report shared by Radar Online, Baier fathered several children but failed to prove the needed support to at least a few. The outlet also claimed Baier had a “secret ex-wife.”

Following the baby daddy drama with Baier, Amber Portwood admitted she was shocked during an interview with OK! magazine but failed to disclose how many children Baier actually had. According to Amber Portwood, Baier’s baby daddy drama is none of anyone’s business.

Although Amber Portwood attempted to play off the drama involving Baier and his children, she ultimately decided to call off their plans to wed in October of last year, telling People magazine months prior that their marriage had been put on the back burner.

“You see us take a back burner this season, honestly,” Amber Portwood explained to the magazine.

Portwood went on to reveal that the drama surrounding her fiancé threw her for a loop.

“Honestly, I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn’t know what was going on yet,” she explained. “I didn’t know what the truth was. I didn’t want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt.”

“Everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened, but you’ll see us working through certain things together and you’ll see us talking about marriage and what we’re going to do,” she continued.

According to Amber Portwood, she and Baier are currently planning their dream wedding but so far, she hasn’t decided on where she wants the ceremony to take place.

“I just think I am really picky when it comes to where I want to get married,” she said at the time. “Do I want it to be in Indiana or in Malibu? Because that is my dream wedding on the beach in Malibu.”

Months after the interview took place, Matt Baier spoke to E! News about his upcoming wedding with Amber Portwood and confirmed they were planning to wed this October.

