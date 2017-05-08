Loretta Lynn Update: How The Country Star Is Doing After Suffering A Stroke

Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on May 4, and now fans are being given an update on Lynn’s condition.

After being rushed to hospital in Nashville after suffering a stroke at her home Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Thursday evening, a representative for the country music star is claiming that Lynn is still recovering in the hospital.

Giving an update on Loretta’s condition, Sony Music publicist Maria Malta told News Channel 9 that “nothing has changed” in relation to the update given on Lynn’s condition on the evening of May 5.

Malta confirmed that Lynn is still in the hospital as she recovers and referred to the initial statement offered by Loretta’s team that fortunately stated that she is expected to make a full recovery.

It was first confirmed on Lynn’s official website that she had suffered a stroke while at home and was rushed to a nearby hospital, as her team posted a message to fans that revealed Loretta “is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

The message also confirmed that Lynn would be canceling any and all upcoming shows as a result of her stroke and subsequent hospitalization because that the 85-year-old country music legend had been advised by her doctors “to stay off the road while she is recuperating.”

“Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed,” the statement said.

Loretta’s sister Crystal Gayle released a statement regarding her sister’s health on May 5 but has not given fans an update since.

“Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke,” Gayle tweeted after it was confirmed that Lynn had been rushed to the hospital. “Our family appreciates all your love, prayers and support. We hope for a speedy recovery!”

Loretta’s fans and friends have also been spreading a lot of love for the star ever since it was announced that she had suffered a stroke with messages of support and love coming from all over the world for the country music legend.

A number of Loretta Lynn’s fellow celebrities and country stars have tweeted out their love for Loretta since the news broke, including Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Roseanne Barr, and Marie Osmond.

“Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight,” McBride tweeted out shortly after the news of Lynn’s hospitalization hit the headlines, while Nettles took to the 140-character site to post a photo of herself with Loretta alongside the caption, “Sending love to Miss Loretta right now! Praying for your recovery and for your family.”

Marie Osmond has since also sent her well wishes to Loretta following her stroke, tweeting a black and white photo of herself and Lynn taken some time ago and writing, “Prayers for my dear friend and #CountryMusic legend @LorettaLynn! Hoping for a speedy recovery and sending love.”

Roseanne Barr also sent out a tweet for Loretta on May 7, calling the country music legend a “feminist superstar” as well as her mentor while asking for prayers for the 85-year-old singer.

“Plse pray4 my friend/mentor Loretta Lynn-first feminist superstar!” Barr wrote of Lynn.

Loretta appeared to have been in great spirits in the days before she suffered a stroke and is still going strong when it comes to her career.

As reported by Taste of Country, Lynn celebrated her 85th birthday on stage at the Grand Ole Opry – an institution of which she became a member of way back in 1962 – on April 14, just weeks after she called fellow country star Carrie Underwood and sang “Happy Birthday” to her on the phone.

McBride presented Lynn with a bouquet of yellow roses during the show last month, while the singer and the crowd then launched into a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” in celebration of Loretta’s big day.

The star then performed two of her biggest hits, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” and “I Saw the Light” after Martina described Loretta Lynn as being her “closest friend in country music.”

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music]