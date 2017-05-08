Ryan Edwards and his fiancée, Mackenzie Standifer, will be seen getting engaged during tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom OG.

In a sneak peek of the new episode, Ryan Edwards and his soon-to-be-wife are seen enjoying a dinner date on a river cruise when the longtime reality dad suddenly pops the question to Standifer.

“Mac, will you marry me? … Because you are the most special girl I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Ryan Edwards asks, according to a report by Heavy on May 7.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer began dating one another in early 2016 and during Maci Bookout’s October wedding, Standifer caught her partner’s ex-girlfriend’s bouquet.

“I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Mackenzie Standifer revealed to MTV News after Ryan Edwards’ December 2016 proposal. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when asked.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer had discussed getting married in the past but still, Edwards’ proposal caught Standifer off-guard.

As for their future plans, Mackenzie Standifer has not only been spotted picking out a dress at a bridal boutique in Tennessee but also selected a venue and a date.

“We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017,” she noted. “It was where Jen and Larry got married.”

While Ryan Edwards’ fiancée didn’t confirm the exact date of her upcoming wedding during her interview with MTV News, a report by Radar Online last week revealed their nuptials would take place on November 18, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. According to the outlet, the information was confirmed on Edwards and Standifer’s wedding registry on The Knot.

“[Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer] aren’t asking for much from their wedding guests, as they only registered for four items at Pottery Barn,” the outlet revealed to readers on May 3, adding that their registry includes “antique silver salt and pepper shakers for $29.50, Caterer’s 6-piece dinner napkin set for $29, Maxfield napkin ring set for $18 and a set of four Emma dinner plates for $48.”

As for how Maci Bookout feels about Ryan Edwards’ relationship with Mackenzie Standifer, she’s expressed her approval numerous times.

“I am so happy that when [Bentley] is with you, you can be his mother and treat him like your own child,” Bookout said on an episode of Teen Mom OG, via In Touch Weekly. “I just want to let you know, I really, really appreciate you.”

Bookout and Edwards have had major co-parenting issues in the past and continue to bicker from time to time but when it comes to his relationship with Standifer, who is also a mom, Bookout is happy to see them together. In fact, she claimed during a recent interview with OK! magazine that Standifer has actually helped her co-parenting efforts with Edwards.

“She’s very mature and she’s taken some of the pressure off of the two of us,” Bookout told the magazine last month. “[Mackenzie Standifer] has a child so she understands that when I may say something… [Ryan Edwards] may take it one way and she can kind of explain, ‘No, this is what she’s talking about.'”

Bookout also told the magazine that her son, Bentley, was thrilled with the news of Ryan Edwards’ upcoming wedding.

To see more of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

