Cara Delevingne Stuns In Black With Head Tattoo: Is This The Future Of Fashion?

Just as the world has gotten used to Cara Delevingne’s one-of-a-kind pair of eyebrows, the model is presenting her brand new, bold (and bald) look.

Cara Delevingne made heads turn at Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards (literally), as attendees were trying to get a better look at that head tattoo on her newly-shaven head.

Cara Delevingne, who has earlier declared it her mission to redefine the industry’s beauty standards, stunned attendees of the MTV Movie and TV Awards with her dramatically changed look, according to People magazine.

Cara Delevingne, who recently shaved her head for a role in film Life In A Year, debuted a futuristic head tattoo that has people on social media all fired up: are head tats on shaved heads being turned into a new beauty trend?

Cara Delevingne unveils fierce new head tattoo on the #MTVAwards red carpet https://t.co/Ijis0P59HL — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) May 8, 2017

Cara Delevingne’s new head tattoo appears to be in the form of a geometric flower painted in silver on the back of her platinum buzz cut. The new head tat looked in great harmony with the model’s velvet black mini-dress, which she complemented with a metallic embellishment.

Cara Delevingne, whose new tattoo will most likely disappear if the model decides to abandoned her bald look and grow her hair back, also boasts two other inks near the new head tattoo: a pair of creepy eyes on her neck, and a Thai yant tattoo on her upper spine.

The model’s new creative look at MTV Movie and TV Awards came less than a week after she had stunned the Met Gala with a silver painted pixie hairdo, the look that branded her as a feminine-meets-sci-fi.

The new head tattoo of Cara Delevingne may be a nod to her powerful character Laureline in her new sci-fi action film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which hits theaters on July 21.

Not everyone among Cara Delevingne’s massive fanbase (the model-turned-actress boasts a whopping nearly 40 million followers on Instagram alone) seem to like her new shaved head, not to mention the head tattoo she debuted at MTV Movie and TV Awards.

But Cara Delevingne is no stranger to having to deal with critics who shame her for her looks. Last Wednesday, the model took to Instagram to defend her shaved head, which has had many users on social media writing judgmental comments.

In the caption to her Instagram post, which shows Cara Delevingne getting in or out of a car with her shaved head, the model hit back at critics, saying that she is “tired of society defining beauty for us.”

Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful? A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Telling her nearly 40 million Instagram followers that it’s “exhausting to be told what beauty should look like,” Cara Delevingne attempted to inspire her fans to embrace the true beauty by “striping away the clothes,” “wiping off the makeup” and “cutting off the hair.”

“Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

While many users – especially the male half – are hoping that women won’t listen to Cara Delevingne’s advice, some users took to Instagram to voice their support for the model-turned-actress’s efforts to redefine beauty standards both in the modeling business and the movie industry.

Cara Delevingne cut off her long, enviable hair to play a woman with terminal cancer in her new film Life in a Year, in which she stars opposite Jaden Smith. The film is set for release next year.

In March, Cara Delevingne confessed in her interview with USA Today that she dyed her short hair “just for fun” and “just to change it up” before she had to say goodbye to it. That explains why the model has so much fun changing her looks for the Met Gala and MTV Movie and TV Awards.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]