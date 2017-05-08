Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry attended Sunday night’s MTV Movie And TV Awards and during the show, she couldn’t help but flaunt her growing baby bump.

After officially naming Chris Lopez as the father of her third child, the longtime reality star traveled to Los Angeles to attend the show with her fellow Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood.

“Ready for the MTV Movie Awards with my babe [Amber Portwood],” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo below.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 7, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy to her fans and followers in late February on her official website. However, at the time, she refused to address the topic of her baby’s father’s identity. Instead, she simply admitted that her situation wasn’t ideal and noted her older children’s excitement.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in her post. “I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Kailyn Lowry continued to stay silent in regard to her child’s identity for weeks but ultimately confirmed her mystery man was Chris Lopez, a man she dated for a short time last year.

Since announcing her pregnancy to fans, Kailyn Lowry has faced tons of backlash from fans who feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get pregnant with another man’s baby after welcoming two children with two different men years prior. Some have even compared Lowry to her often troubled co-star Jenelle Evans, who welcomed her third child with a third man in January of this year.

Despite the backlash, Kailyn Lowry has continued to discuss her pregnancy online and recently opened up about her concerns.

“I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!” Kailyn Lowry wrote in a recent blog post, via Wetpaint Entertainment. “I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help.”

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that while she previously planned to treat herself to a vacation in Thailand after her graduation, she would now have to search for a full-time job.

“We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times,” she continued.

Kailyn Lowry appears to have deleted the post shortly after it was shared.

Kailyn Lowry was married to Javi Marroquin, the father of her 3-year-old son Lincoln, for three years and prior to their split, she claimed she was no longer willing to have more children. As fans will recall, Lowry informed Marroquin of her change of heart and said she would rather focus on her career than expanding their family shortly before their marriage came to an end.

In her blog post in February, Kailyn Lowry addressed her decision to move forward with a third pregnancy.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained.

According to Kailyn Lowry, health complications nearly took away her chances of having another child and left her wanting more.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]