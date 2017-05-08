Kailyn Lowry isn’t due to give birth to her third child until this summer, but the Teen Mom 2 star is already plotting out her post-baby body.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry will go under the knife for a second mommy makeover after welcoming her third child, and her newest co-star, Briana DeJesus, is expected to do the same after her second child arrives in the coming months.

In a new interview, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, confirmed to Radar Online that the pregnant MTV reality star has scheduled at least one invasive plastic surgery procedure with her “go-to surgeon.”

“[Kailyn Lowry] is scheduling to have plastic surgery with me after she has this baby,” Dr. Salzhauer explained, adding that she would most likely be opting for a tummy tuck.

As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry underwent a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck, and neck liposuction after welcoming her second child, 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall.

“There is a myth that you can only have a tummy tuck once you are done having kids,” he explained. “But it’s not really true. You can have a tummy tuck after your first kid and if you get pregnant you can have another one. The body is amazingly elastic.”

Dr. Salzhauer is currently starring in his own WEtv series, but it is unclear at this point whether Kailyn Lowry or Briana DeJesus will be featured on the show.

Following her mommy makeover in early 2016, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her decision to go under the knife in her book, Hustle & Heart.

“I’m human,” she wrote, according to a report by the Daily Mail. “I care how I look… I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head on. For me, the things that I wanted to change about my body were nagging little distractions from the deeper missions I wanted to work on.”

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the reality star recently traveled to Los Angeles, aka her “second home,” to attend the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards and during her trip, she shared several fun experiences with fans on Twitter.

In addition to discovering blow dry bars, which are common in the area, Kailyn Lowry enjoyed a trip to the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

“Laugh factory,” she wrote on Twitter on May 7.

Kailyn Lowry’s appearance at the show comes just weeks after she confirmed Chris Lopez as her baby daddy. As fans will recall, Lowry refused to address the topic for weeks after revealing her pregnancy news online but ultimately chose to out Lopez in response to a tweet from OK! magazine.

“Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?” the magazine’s post read.

“Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in response.

Kailyn Lowry dated Chris Lopez briefly at the end of last year after splitting from Javi Marroquin months prior. As fans saw on Teen Mom 2, Lowry and Marroquin ended their marriage after just three years during his months-long deployment in Qatar.

Kailyn Lowry shares 7-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 3-year-old son Lincoln with former husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her exes, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8. No word yet on whether or not Chris Lopez will join the series.

