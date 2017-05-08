Hillary Clinton Congratulates French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron, Attacks Media

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has congratulated French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron following his victory over Marine Le Pen in yesterday’s presidential election. However, whilst offering her congratulations to the new centrist president, she also took aim at the media, who she now seemingly blames for her own election loss last November.

According to the Washington Times, Clinton tweeted her support for Macron following his victory on Sunday afternoon. The former first lady, who lost last year’s presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump said Macron’s victory was a triumph over democracy’s opponents, seemingly in reference to Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

“Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy,” the former secretary of state tweeted. “But the media says I can’t talk about that.”

At the time of writing, Clinton’s tweet has been retweeted over 60,000 times and liked by over 200,000 followers.

Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that) — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017

In recent weeks, Clinton has been very vocal about why she believes last year’s presidential election was lost to Donald Trump. According to CNN, during an appearance at the Women for Women International event in New York City last week, Clinton attacked Russian interference in the election, FBI Director James Comey, misogyny, the media and, Trump himself.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off,” Clinton claimed. “And the evidence for that intervening event is I think compelling, persuasive and so we overcame a lot in the campaign.”

Clinton was also keen to use the appearance as an opportunity to speak up her own credentials, reminding attendees at the Women for Women International event that she was partly victorious over Donald Trump.

“Remember, I did win more than 3 million votes than my opponent,” she said.

In a bid seemingly designed to pit herself as a leading member of the Trump resistance, Clinton reminded attendees that she was still on their side, saying “I’m back to being a private citizen, and part of the resistance.”

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s husband, former president Bill Clinton also congratulated the French president-elect, tweeting “Congratulations to President-elect @EmmanuelMacron and the French people.”

Macron was undeniably the clear favorite amongst Democratic politicians in the United States. According to the Telegraph, just last week, former president Barack Obama endorsed Macron for the french presidency, praising his “liberal values.”

Meet French president-elect Emmaneul Macron, a 39-year-old ex-banker who has never held elected office @SylvieCorbet https://t.co/6T4zTI3l6T pic.twitter.com/GC8QdoUQ99 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) May 8, 2017

In a video released on the Macron campaign’s website, Obama threw his support behind the centrist candidate.

“I’m not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don’t have to run for office again, but the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about,” he said. “I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He has stood up for liberal values.”

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, failed to see the same electoral success as her husband, Obama, or Macron. During her presidential campaign, Clinton refrained from attacking the media in the same way that her opponent did. However, during her recent appearance, Clinton argued that in her three presidential debates, none of the moderators asked Trump what exactly his plans were to “make America great again” and to produce more jobs.

Does Clinton’s decision to dish out the blame for her loss mean that she’s considering another presidential bid in 2020?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]