Miley Cyrus Spills The Beans On Hip-Hop, Liam Hemsworth, And Her New Album

Miley Cyrus says she’s sick of hearing, “Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c**k,” as the singer quits smoking weed.

Miley Cyrus has made plenty of revelations – both intimate and surprising – during her candid interview with Billboard for the magazine’s May 13 cover story.

Miley Cyrus had plenty to talk about for the magazine’s cover story, from her reaction to Donald Trump, her new album, her engagement with Liam Hemsworth, to being sick of listening to way too sexually explicit hip-hop lyrics.

Although Miley Cyrus admits that she “loves” the new hit song by Kendrick Lamar, “Humble,” the 24-year-old singer has a confession to make about sexually explicit lyrics in hip-hop.

The reason why Miley Cyrus digs “Humble” is because it’s not one of those hip-hop songs stuffed with lyrics such as, “Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c**k.” The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker admits that she “can’t listen to that anymore,” and that it even pushed her “out of the hip-hop scene a little.”

“It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k’ — I am so not that.”

While it means that Miley Cyrus is clearly not a fan of The Weeknd’s music, which is usually full of sexually explicit lyrics, the “Wrecking Ball” singer teased her own new music and new album in the interview.

Miley Cyrus, who says she had not smoked weed in three weeks, the longest she’s ever gone without smoking a joint, admits that she’s “evolving” in her personal life with finance Liam Hemsworth.

While her photoshoot for the Billboard cover story ironically sees Miley Cyrus posing in front of green leaves, the signer admits that she had quit smoking marijuana in order to be “super clear and sharp” when recording her new album.

Miley Cyrus’s new album, which is her first major release in three and a half years since 2013’s Bangerz, is “unlike anything she has recorded before,” according to Billboard. And it makes sense, considering that her new album is being recorded by a “super clear and sharp,” pot-free Miley.

But it’s not just the absence of weed from her lungs that inspired Miley Cyrus’s new album, but also her engagement with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump and American politics as a whole.

In fact, Miley Cyrus does have an early teaser from her upcoming new album, and that teaser is her new song called “Malibu,” which the singer is set to drop on Thursday, May 11.

Miley Cyrus, who describes the first single from her yet-untitled new album as a love ballad for fiancé Liam Hemsworth, revealed that the new song was recorded during an Uber ride to The Voice set, when she was a coach on Season 11 in late 2016.

That means it took Miley Cyrus nearly a year to write a new song for Liam Hemsworth after the two had rekindled their romance in early 2016, following their split in 2013. Cyrus, who ended her engagement from Liam Hemsworth four years ago, confesses that the lovebirds had to “refall for each other.”

But it’s not only her rekindled love for Liam Hemsworth that will fill the focus of her new album, but also politics in the U.S. in light of Trump’s presidency.

“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a f***, but right now is not a time to not give a f*** about people.”

.@MileyCyrus breaks her silence on rootsy new music, fiance Liam Hemsworth & America: “Unity is what we need” https://t.co/o6aikofGuP pic.twitter.com/Rl5PLRWn6f — billboard (@billboard) May 5, 2017

Miley Cyrus, who revealed that one of the songs from her new album was specifically penned for Trump’s 2016 presidential election rival Hillary Clinton, says her new album will be a way for her to hug people and tell them, “I love you.”

“And I hope you can say you love me back.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]