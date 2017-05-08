‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Blackmails Victor, Adam’s Death, More Clues On Greg Rikaart’s Exit

Young and the Restless spoilers concerning Greg Rikaarts’ exit suggest Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) might return to shoot a few scenes with Kevin. Rumors suggest a Khloe reunion is bound to happen by August. Before the couple reunites, a lot of drama is bound to happen, and this involves Victor and his crimes.

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor (Eric Braeden) is going to return to power after he was shunned by his family. Right after Victor’s role in Chloe’s escape was revealed, everyone in his family declined to hear his side of the story. Victor decided to make a trip out of town to find Chloe, and he plans to use the woman to his advantage.

More Treachery

No one wants to take Victor’s side after he allowed Chloe to leave. Fortunately, the true extent of Victor’s involvement with Chloe has not been revealed yet. Victor had a deal with Chloe to bury his treacherous acts against Adam. The Moustache seems pretty satisfied that Chloe will be out of the picture forever. Young and the Restless spoilers hint Victor will not be able to hide things forever.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kevin will discover what Victor did to Adam. Spoilers suggest Greg Rikaart’s exit might also reveal Victor’s schemes against Adam. Kevin will find out that Victor is the mastermind behind Chloe’s plan to frame Adam. He also bribed her to leave Genoa City. Spoilers indicate that Kevin will make the discovery by June. When the truth comes out, Victor will find himself in another sticky situation.

Leverage Against Victor

When Kevin discovers Victor lured Chloe to mess up Adam’s life, he can use this knowledge to find Chloe. Earlier rumors about Rikaart’s Young and the Restless exit teased a happy ending, and if Victor reveals where Chloe is, the two could have a happy reunion.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Kevin’s last scenes are going to air in August. From the looks of it, Kevin is going to blackmail Victor into revealing Chloe’s location. Spoilers also suggest he will be successful in coaxing Victor into giving in to his demands. Given how cunning Victor is, the guy knows Chloe’s current location. It’s highly likely that he is keeping tabs on the woman too.

Coincidentally, Kevin is not the only person who is looking for Chloe. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is not in a forgiving mood, and she might not be anytime soon. She wants revenge, but she needs to find Chloe first. Chelsea will give up easily, and spoilers tease she will ask Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) for help. It’s possible that Jordan will help her out. If Chelsea is looking for Chloe too, she could be involved in Kevin’s exit line too.

The latest DNA test revealed Kevin is Bella’s father. Despite the circumstances, Kevin and Chloe had great memories together. Kevin will have a lot of reasons to go after the woman he loves and the mother of his child. While some spoilers suggest Kevin will have a happy ending with Bella and Chloe, there are also rumors that Kevin will discover the child is not his.

Closure

Greg Rikaart’s exit is a controversial topic. Young and the Restless fans want him back, especially after hearing that the soap decided not to renew his contract. Since Hendrickson also left the soap, a reunion between Kevin and Chloe will be a fitting exit line. There are also theories that Hendrickson will reprise her role as Chloe on The Young and the Restless to film Kevin’s final scenes. Meanwhile, Young and the Restless spoilers for this week promise cat fights, intrigue, and more drama in GC.

You're in store for one MOTHER of a week next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/qRsSIKHQ3S — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 5, 2017

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]